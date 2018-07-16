Two Arrested After Hominy Police Find Drugs, Guns During Traffic - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Two Arrested After Hominy Police Find Drugs, Guns During Traffic Stop

Richard Adams and Esperanza Hernandez Richard Adams and Esperanza Hernandez
HOMINY, Oklahoma -

A traffic stop lands two people in jail after police find drugs and guns.

Hominy police say a driver was pulled over after being observed traveling 45 mph in a 35 mph zone Monday afternoon.

They say the officer noticed the smell of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Police say a search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, ammunition, and several loaded handguns that were within reach of the driver and passenger.

Richard Adams and Esperanza Hernandez were booked into the Hominy City Jail and later transported to the Osage County Jail.

