News On 6 Weather Is Now On Tulsa Radio

Oklahomans can now listen to weather updates and severe weather coverage from Travis Meyer, Alan Crone and the Oklahoma Weather Experts on five radio stations in Tulsa.

The stations are KFAQ (1170 AM), KHTT (106.9 FM), KVOO (98.5 FM), KXBL (99.5 FM) and KBEZ (92.9 FM).

“For many of us, our livelihood and sometimes lives, depend on accurate weather information,” said Travis Meyer, News On 6 Chief Meteorologist. “Our family at News On 6 is proud to offer our friends across the state another way to stay weather aware.”

Griffin Communications announced in June the purchase of the five Tulsa radio stations from The E.W. Scripps Company.

