Lava crashes through roof of Hawaii tour boat, injuring 23

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

The Justice Department announced charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential election

Authorities say an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper dragged for a mile by a suspect fleeing at high speed from a traffic stop has escaped with minor injuries

President Donald Trump's persistence in pursuing friendly ties with Vladimir Putin has highlighted a growing disconnect within his administration over Russia policy

A 6-year-old girl from El Salvador who became a face of the Trump administration's practice of separating immigrant families at the border has been reunited with her mother

Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organization

Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyers

President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."

Trump: summit with Putin off to a 'very, very good start'

After years without a new contract, the Washington Metro's largest union has overwhelmingly authorized a strike, just as thousands of tourists arrive in the nation's capital for this week's Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

A man accused of fatally shooting a Massachusetts police officer with the officer's own weapon and an innocent bystander is scheduled to be arraigned on murder charges.

(Gary Higgins/The Quincy Patriot Ledger via AP). This Dec. 10, 2012 photo shows Weymouth Police Officer Michael C. Chesna in Weymouth, Mass. Chesna died Sunday, July 15, 2018, from wounds sustained when a suspect allegedly took the officer's gun and fi...

Man accused of killing officer to be arraigned at later date

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz married his longtime girlfriend Maddie Oberg in a lakeside ceremony over the weekend that thrilled some fans in boats.

A state corrections counselor who was taken hostage during a deadly riot at Delaware's maximum-security prison says prison officials are to blame.

(Suchat Pederson/The Wilmington News-Journal via AP, File). FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del., remains on lockdown following a disturbance. A building at Delaware's maximum-security prison that...

A deadly wildfire near Yosemite National Park has shrouded the popular destination in smoke, but tourists could still use all trails, campgrounds, lodges and restaurants.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). A fire transport drives along Highway 140, one of the entrances to Yosemite National Park, on Monday, July 16, 2018, in Mariposa, Calif. The road remains closed as crews battle a deadly wildfire burning near the west end of Yose...

An Oregon woman who was badly injured and stranded for a week after her Jeep plunged 250 feet over a cliff into the ocean near Big Sur in California says she survived by drinking water dripping from moss.

(Monterey County Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Friday, July 13, 2018, photo posted on the Monterey County, Calif., Sheriff's Office Twitter feed, authorities tend to Angela Hernandez, foreground center, after she was rescued, in Morro Bay, Calif. A...

The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border.

Hawaii officials say an explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring at least 13 people.

Amazon is extending its annual "Prime Day" promotion to 36 hours this year and will try to lure more deal-seekers to the aisles of Whole Foods.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, packages ride on a conveyor system at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon's Prime Day starts July 16, 2018, and will be six hours longer than last year's and will ...

Elon Musk's social media conduct may be bad for business, could land him in court facing defamation lawsuit.

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE - In a Thursday, June 14, 2018 file photo, Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference, in Chicago. Whether it’s investors betting against his stock, reporters or analysts who a...

By AUDREY McAVOY and CALEB JONES

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - An explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a sightseeing boat off Hawaii's Big Island, injuring 23 people Monday, officials said.

A woman in her 20s was in serious condition with a broken thigh bone, the Hawaii County Fire Department said. Three others were in stable condition at a hospital with unspecified injuries. The rest of the passengers suffered burns, scrapes and other superficial injuries.

They were aboard a tour boat that takes visitors to see lava plunging into the ocean from a long-erupting volcano that has been vigorously shooting lava from a new vent in the ground for the past two months. The lava punctured the boat's roof, leaving a gaping hole, firefighters said.

Shane Turpin, the owner and captain of the vessel that was hit, said he never saw the explosion that rained molten rocks down on top of his boat.

He and his tour group had been in the area for about 20 minutes making passes of the ocean entry about 500 yards offshore, Turpin said.

He didn't observe "any major explosions," so he navigated his vessel closer, to about 250 yards away from the lava.

"As we were exiting the zone, all of a sudden everything around us exploded," he said. "It was everywhere."

Turpin said he had no idea just how big the blast was until he saw video of the event later on shore.

"It was immense," he said. "I had no idea. We didn't see it."

Turpin says that he has been observing and documenting these explosions and that this type of activity is new. There were no warning signs before the blast, he said.

"There's something new. There's something really new," he said. "And I've been documenting them a bit."

Turpin has been navigating lava tour boats for many years and has lived on the Big Island since 1983.

He said most of the injuries were minor, but that he had just visited one woman who sustained serious injuries in the hospital.

"They're unbelievable people," he said of the woman and her family, who are visiting the island. "Just really good people."

The others in the tour group quickly pulled together helped one another, Turpin said.

"What I saw in humanity this morning was amazing. I mean this was a group of people that never met before, and they were brought together," he said. "In all honesty, we definitely evaded a catastrophic event today."

Officials have warned of the danger of getting close to lava entering the ocean, saying the interaction can create clouds of acid and fine glass. Despite the hazards, several companies operate such tours. The Coast Guard said tour vessels have operated in the area going back at least 20 years.

The U.S. Coast Guard in May instituted a safety zone where lava flows into the ocean off the Big Island. It prohibits vessels from getting closer than 984 feet (300 meters) from ocean-entry points.

The agency allows experienced boat operators to apply for a special license to get up to 164 feet (50 meters) from where lava sizzles into the sea.

The molten rock is coming from the Kilauea volcano, which has been erupting continuously for the past 35 years. In May, its eruption entered a new phase when it began spurting lava through newly formed fissures in a residential neighborhood. It has destroyed more than 700 homes since then. But the only serious injury over the past two months was to a man who was hit by flying lava that broke his leg.

Officials were interviewing injured passengers at a hospital.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.