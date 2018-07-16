Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Embezzling From Gatesway Foundation

The woman accused of embezzling more than $200,000 from Gatesway Foundation clients is behind bars.

Leslie Mansfield was arrested just before 11:00 a.m. Monday on complaints of embezzlement and exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Gatesway says Mansfield was not an employee and she gained guardianship over the accounts on her own.