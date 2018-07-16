8-Year-Old Struck By Car While Playing In The Street

An 8-year-old Norman boy is in the hospital after being struck by a car while playing in the street Friday.

Police say it was just an accident, but it’s also a reminder to parents and motorists.

Eight-year-old Ian Howard is recovering at OU children’s hospital.

Authorities say he was riding his skateboard back and forth across a residential street when he was run over by a neighbor.

The neighbor’s car dragged Howard 15-to-20 feet, according to report.

Howard has multiple skull fractures, a broken collar bone, a broken leg, and his face is fractured in five places.

Police say it doesn’t appear that the neighbor saw the boy until it was too late.

"(He) was riding a long board by sitting on it or lying down on it from one driveway to the other across the street and it appears that he inadvertently went out in front of a car." Sarah Jensen with the Norman Police Dept., said.

Neighbor Ann Terrell’s 5-year-old granddaughter Allie plays with Howard often.

"You all play a lot, don't you? You play outside quite a bit.” Terrell asked Allie.

“Until Ian got hurt,” Allie responded.

Police say this is a good warning for motorists to be alert; there are lots of kids playing outside this time of year. It’s also a good time to remind parents to talk with their children about playing in the street.

Norman police say they do not plan to file charges against the driver.