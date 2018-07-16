Kidnapping Suspects Turns Herself In To Tulsa Police

A kidnapping suspect has turned herself in to police.

Police say Neaisha Hardy took an 11-year-old girl from her mother then threatened to hurt the woman’s other children.

According to police, Hardy, through a friend, had let officers know she wanted to turn herself in.

As officers were taking her into the police station, she had something to say about the kidnapping.

“She lied. She knew where her kid was,” said Hardy. “My kids and her kids was all together. That’s all I wanted to say. She needs to come down here and tell the truth.”

The mother of the little girl says she did not know where her daughter was. She says Hardy took the girl to an apartment with people the child did not know and told those people to give the girl to police.

She says this started when Hardy asked for a ride to a Dollar General store on North Peoria.

She agreed, but says when she and her daughter were waiting in the parking lot, employees followed Hardy out of the store, yelling at her.

“Hardy reaches out and sprays one of the employees with pepper spray,” said Sergeant Dave Walker with Tulsa Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit.

Police say Hardy thought her friend was talking to police, so she grabbed the woman’s daughter and dragged her across their apartment complex and left the girl in an apartment.

The girl was found unharmed.

“There were threats made, a confrontation with other people in the complex, more threats about kidnappings and shootings and that sort of thing. She was being really aggressive yesterday,” said Walker.

Records show Hardy has been to prison in the past for escape, stalking, grand larceny, and forgery. She was released in January of 2017. Police say they plan to interview both Hardy and the mother of the little girl.

The mother of the victim says her main concern is to make sure she and her children are safe.