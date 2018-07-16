San Francisco to consider tax on companies to help homeless

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

The Justice Department announced charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential election

Authorities say an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper dragged for a mile by a suspect fleeing at high speed from a traffic stop has escaped with minor injuries

President Donald Trump's persistence in pursuing friendly ties with Vladimir Putin has highlighted a growing disconnect within his administration over Russia policy

A 6-year-old girl from El Salvador who became a face of the Trump administration's practice of separating immigrant families at the border has been reunited with her mother

Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organization

Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyers

President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."

Trump: summit with Putin off to a 'very, very good start'

Amazon is extending its annual "Prime Day" promotion to 36 hours this year and will try to lure more deal-seekers to the aisles of Whole Foods.

A state corrections counselor who was taken hostage during a deadly riot at Delaware's maximum-security prison says prison officials are to blame.

Report says NASA needs a backup plan for getting astronauts to space, as more delays likely for new commercial crew capsules.

After years without a new contract, the Washington Metro's largest union has overwhelmingly authorized a strike, just as thousands of tourists arrive in the nation's capital for this week's Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

An activist says he's asked Chicago Police for the body camera footage from all the officers at the scene where an officer fatally shot a man over the weekend.

Hawaii officials say an explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring at least 13 people.

A deadly wildfire near Yosemite National Park has shrouded the popular destination in smoke, but tourists could still use all trails, campgrounds, lodges and restaurants.

The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border.

Elon Musk's social media conduct may be bad for business, could land him in court facing defamation lawsuit.

San Francisco voters will decide in November whether to tax large businesses to pay for homeless and housing services in a city struggling with income inequality.

San Francisco to consider tax on companies to help homeless

By JANIE HAR

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - San Francisco voters will decide in November whether to tax large businesses to pay for homeless and housing services, an issue that set off a battle in another West Coast city struggling with income inequality.

The city elections department verified Monday that supporters had collected enough signatures to get the measure on the ballot. It would raise about $300 million a year - doubling what San Francisco spends on homelessness - for more shelter beds and housing for people who are homeless or at risk of becoming so.

The money would come from an average half-percent tax increase on companies' revenue above $50 million each year.

Homelessness is a major problem in San Francisco, as well as other cities on the West Coast with growing numbers of high-paying tech jobs that price lower-income residents out of a shrinking housing supply. San Francisco's new mayor, London Breed, vowed to clear the streets of its tent camps within a year of taking office.

"I think the city is really ready for this," said Christin Evans, a San Francisco small-business owner and one of three petitioners on the measure. "We have a lot of momentum behind us, and more than a majority of the voting population is renters. We're polling very well."

Seattle leaders last month repealed a tax on large employers that was meant to fund homelessness services after Amazon pushed back.

But south of San Francisco, Mountain View's City Council got a measure on the November ballot asking voters to authorize a tax on Google and other companies with employees in the Silicon Valley city.

It's unclear which companies in San Francisco would be affected and how hard by the additional tax on gross receipts. Jim Lazarus, senior vice president of public policy for the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, estimates up to 1,000 businesses generate more than $50 million a year.

The companies could include Twitter, which declined to comment Monday. Other companies that could be affected, such as Uber, pharmaceutical distributor McKesson Corp., Google, Apple and Amazon did not respond to requests for comment.

Other businesses that could be affected include department stores, supermarkets, law firms and clothing makers such as Levi Strauss & Co., Lazarus said. The chamber will likely oppose the measure.

Marc Benioff, founder and chief executive of cloud-computing company Salesforce, has urged others in the tech community to help address the city's problems with homelessness.

The city's largest tech employer said in a statement that it has given more than $4 million to the cause and that it is "evaluating the potential ballot measure to carefully assess its merits in addressing this important issue."

San Francisco voters last month also approved an increase in the gross receipts tax on commercial buildings and warehouses to fund universal child care.

The upcoming ballot measure is backed by a coalition that includes homelessness and gay rights groups. Up to half of the money raised would go toward permanent housing, from rental subsidies to new housing. Up to a quarter would go toward mental health services.

Jason McDaniel, a political science professor at San Francisco State University, says it is likely to pass unless political leaders band together to block it.

"I suspect that local companies don't have the same kind of relationship to the political establishment as they do in Seattle," he said. "There's no Amazon here. It's not like a company town."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.