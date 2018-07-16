Armed Robbery At Tulsa Convenience Store Caught On Camera - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Armed Robbery At Tulsa Convenience Store Caught On Camera

TULSA, Oklahoma -

An armed robbery at a Tulsa convenience store is caught on camera and the suspect is still on the run.

The owner says this is the first time his store has been robbed and he wants the man responsible behind bars.

Bill’s Quick Stop has been in this community for more than 20 years and the owner says this was the first time he has had a gun pointed to his head.

Surveillance video shows a man walk up to the counter on July 4th to buy a water bottle.

Seconds after the transaction, he pulls a gun on the store’s owner.

“I was at first shocked, like, ‘hey!’ you know?  ‘What’s happening?’” said Nabill “Bill” Sheika.  “I seen the gun and I was like, ‘he’s serious about it’…he really wanted the money, so I said ‘Go ahead.’”

Video shows the man grab the cash and go.

Bill says he has worked in this spot for years and they don’t typically have any problems.

“We respect everybody, but once in a while, somebody come in, you know, crazy,” he said.

Police say they brought out K9s to search for the robber, but because of all the fireworks on the 4th, the dogs weren’t able to track him.

“Somebody must know him,” said Bill.  “I want him caught.”

Bill says he will be offering a reward for any information that leads to this man’s arrest.

