Stormy Daniels set to perform in Ohio 3 weeks after arrest

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

The Justice Department announced charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential election

Authorities say an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper dragged for a mile by a suspect fleeing at high speed from a traffic stop has escaped with minor injuries

President Donald Trump's persistence in pursuing friendly ties with Vladimir Putin has highlighted a growing disconnect within his administration over Russia policy

A 6-year-old girl from El Salvador who became a face of the Trump administration's practice of separating immigrant families at the border has been reunited with her mother

Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organization

Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyers

Amid investigations and tensions, Trump and Putin ready to go 1-on-1

Putin arrives to go 1-on-1 with Trump at Helsinki summit

Amid investigations and tensions, Trump and Putin ready to go 1-on-1

Putin arrives to go 1-on-1 with Trump at Helsinki summit

President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."

Porn star Stormy Daniels is set to return to Ohio next month, three weeks after her arrest at a Columbus strip club on charges that were later dropped.

Amazon is extending its annual "Prime Day" promotion to 36 hours this year and will try to lure more deal-seekers to the aisles of Whole Foods.

A state corrections counselor who was taken hostage during a deadly riot last year at Delaware's maximum-security prison says prison officials are to blame.

San Francisco voters will decide in November whether to tax large businesses to pay for homeless and housing services in a city struggling with income inequality.

An activist says he's asked Chicago Police for the body camera footage from all the officers at the scene where an officer fatally shot a man over the weekend.

The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border.

Hawaii officials say an explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring at least 13 people.

A deadly wildfire near Yosemite National Park has shrouded the popular destination in smoke, but tourists could still use all trails, campgrounds, lodges and restaurants.

Elon Musk's social media conduct may be bad for business, could land him in court facing defamation lawsuit.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Porn star Stormy Daniels is set to return to Ohio next month, three weeks after her arrest at a Columbus strip club on charges that were later dropped.

Daniels is known for claiming that she had sex with Donald Trump before he became president. Trump has denied that.

The manager of the Vanity Gentlemen's Club tells The Columbus Dispatch that Daniels will perform there Aug. 1 and 2. Daniels also has previously scheduled appearances at a Dayton-area club Aug. 3 and 4.

Daniels appeared last week at Vanity a day after being arrested at a different club for interacting too closely with patrons who were undercover officers.

Columbus police say they're reviewing the officers' motivations. The head of the local police union says politics weren't a factor in Daniels' arrest.

