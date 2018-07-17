Stormy Daniels set to perform in Ohio 3 weeks after arrest - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Stormy Daniels set to perform in Ohio 3 weeks after arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Porn star Stormy Daniels is set to return to Ohio next month, three weeks after her arrest at a Columbus strip club on charges that were later dropped.

Daniels is known for claiming that she had sex with Donald Trump before he became president. Trump has denied that.

The manager of the Vanity Gentlemen's Club tells The Columbus Dispatch that Daniels will perform there Aug. 1 and 2. Daniels also has previously scheduled appearances at a Dayton-area club Aug. 3 and 4.

Daniels appeared last week at Vanity a day after being arrested at a different club for interacting too closely with patrons who were undercover officers.

Columbus police say they're reviewing the officers' motivations. The head of the local police union says politics weren't a factor in Daniels' arrest.

