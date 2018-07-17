Two Victims Found Shot At Tulsa Apartment Complex - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Two Victims Found Shot At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are looking for a gunman after they say he shot two people at a Tulsa apartment complex late Monday.

Officers were called to Prescott Woods Apartments in the 1300 block of East 60th Street just before 11 p.m.

Dispatchers got several calls about a man knocking on doors at the complex asking for help after he said he had been shot.  When police arrived, officers found two victims who each had been shot several times.  Both victims told police they did not see or know who shot them.

Police say they talked with several people at the complex who have refused to give officers much information.  One however, told police the shooter was wearing black clothing and ran to the east after the shootings.

Police say one victim is reportedly in critical condition at a Tulsa hospital.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.