Two Victims Found Shot At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Police are looking for a gunman after they say he shot two people at a Tulsa apartment complex late Monday.

Officers were called to Prescott Woods Apartments in the 1300 block of East 60th Street just before 11 p.m.

Dispatchers got several calls about a man knocking on doors at the complex asking for help after he said he had been shot. When police arrived, officers found two victims who each had been shot several times. Both victims told police they did not see or know who shot them.

Police say they talked with several people at the complex who have refused to give officers much information. One however, told police the shooter was wearing black clothing and ran to the east after the shootings.

Police say one victim is reportedly in critical condition at a Tulsa hospital.