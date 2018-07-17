Man Suspected In Two Tulsa Arson Fires Arrested

Police arrest a man who they believe set a car and a shed on fire in a Tulsa neighborhood early Tuesday.

Officers took 29-year-old Aaron Rogers on arson and resisting arrest complaints in the 2300 block of East 56th Street North.

Police and firefighters were sent to the address just before midnight about a car on fire.

When they got there, a witness told officers he saw man, later identified as Rogers throw a burning shirt inside a car. The witness said the man then ran behind one of the homes in the neighborhood.

When police went behind the home, they found a shed in the backyard also on fire.

As firefighters were putting that fire out, police heard a noise from underneath a nearby trailer home and discovered Rogers hiding. Police say after refusing their commands to come out, officers tazed Aaron Rogers and arrested him

The Tulsa Fire Marshal and the sheriff's office are investigating the incident as well.