District To Discuss Renaming Of Tulsa's Lee Elementary School Tonight

Parents have a second opportunity Tuesday evening to meet with Tulsa Public Schools officials over the controversial re-naming of Lee Elementary school at 1920 South Cincinnati.

The district is inviting parents to a meeting at the school for a discussion of the five options on the table that would replace the Lee name.

Those five options are Council Oak, Woody Guthrie, Abraham Lincoln, Clara Luper, and Maple Ridge.

There was a meeting Saturday, July 14th for parents, some of whom want to keep Lee Elementary name and others who want a new name entirely.

7/14/2018 Related Story: TPS Invites Parents And Students To Review Lee Elementary Name Change

Earlier in the year, the Tulsa School Board voted to change the name of the school by dropping the 'Robert E' and keeping the Lee.

They have now back-tracked on that decision and a committee has come up with new options

Tuesday's meeting is 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the Lee School gym.

A third meeting later this week will be open to the public. It is Thursday, July 19th at 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Wilson Learning Academy at 2710 East 11th Street.