Police Take 3 Men Into Custody Connected To Several Tulsa Robberies

Police took three men into custody at a Tulsa motel Tuesday morning.

Officers tell News On 6 it happened after police found a blue Chevy Cobalt believed to be connected to a string of Tulsa robberies over the past several weeks parked outside the motel.

Police searched the car as well as a room at the Motel 6 at the Broken Arrow Expressway and 129th East Avenue.

Police did not release any names.