Suspect in Massachusetts officer death held without bail - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Suspect in Massachusetts officer death held without bail

Posted: Updated:
(Christopher Evans/The Boston Herald via AP). Members of the Chesna family, from left, Michael's brother Eric, his mother Maryann and father Chuckie, support each other during a vigil for slain Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna and an innocent bys... (Christopher Evans/The Boston Herald via AP). Members of the Chesna family, from left, Michael's brother Eric, his mother Maryann and father Chuckie, support each other during a vigil for slain Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna and an innocent bys...
(Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP). Weymouth police officers salute as the procession for slain Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna passed by the Weymouth Police Department Monday, July 16, 2018, in Weymouth, Mass. Chesna who was shot about 1... (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP). Weymouth police officers salute as the procession for slain Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna passed by the Weymouth Police Department Monday, July 16, 2018, in Weymouth, Mass. Chesna who was shot about 1...
(Gary Higgins/The Quincy Patriot Ledger via AP). This Dec. 10, 2012 photo shows Weymouth Police Officer Michael C. Chesna in Weymouth, Mass. Chesna died Sunday, July 15, 2018, from wounds sustained when a suspect allegedly took the officer's gun and fi... (Gary Higgins/The Quincy Patriot Ledger via AP). This Dec. 10, 2012 photo shows Weymouth Police Officer Michael C. Chesna in Weymouth, Mass. Chesna died Sunday, July 15, 2018, from wounds sustained when a suspect allegedly took the officer's gun and fi...

  • NationalMore>>

  • With Trump's endorsement, Roby tries to fend off challenge

    With Trump's endorsement, Roby tries to fend off challenge

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 4:02 PM EDT2018-07-17 20:02:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a GOP strategy session. Roby is seeking Republican redemption in a runoff election th...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a GOP strategy session. Roby is seeking Republican redemption in a runoff election th...
    Once a Trump critic, GOP congresswoman Martha Roby seeks redemption in Alabama runoff.More >>
    Once a Trump critic, GOP congresswoman Martha Roby seeks redemption in Alabama runoff.More >>

  • Jupiter's moon count reaches 79, including tiny 'oddball'

    Jupiter's moon count reaches 79, including tiny 'oddball'

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-07-17 20:01:14 GMT
    (GSFC) via AP, File). FILE - This April 3, 2017 image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter. A team of astronomers is reporting the recent discovery of a dozen new moons circling the giant gas planet. That brings the number of moons at Jupi...(GSFC) via AP, File). FILE - This April 3, 2017 image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter. A team of astronomers is reporting the recent discovery of a dozen new moons circling the giant gas planet. That brings the number of moons at Jupi...
    Scientists have found more moons circling Jupiter, bringing the total to 79 at the giant gas planet.More >>
    Scientists have found more moons circling Jupiter, bringing the total to 79 at the giant gas planet.More >>

  • Dems see Kavanaugh as Obamacare threat, but law likely safe

    Dems see Kavanaugh as Obamacare threat, but law likely safe

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-07-17 20:01:12 GMT
    The heated debate over how Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh would vote on the Affordable Care Act might not matter. With five past defenders of the ACA still on the nation's highest court, the odds tilt in...More >>
    The heated debate over how Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh would vote on the Affordable Care Act might not matter. With five past defenders of the ACA still on the nation's highest court, the odds tilt in favor of the law being allowed to stand.More >>
    •   

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) - The man suspected of killing a Massachusetts police officer, as well as an innocent bystander, is being held without bail.

Twenty-year-old Emanuel Lopes has been arraigned Tuesday for two counts of murder in front of a gallery packed with police officers.

He pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including the two counts of first-degree murder.

Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor described in court how Lopes struck Weymouth Officer Michael Chesna with a large rock Sunday morning, grabbed the officer's service weapon and shot him 10 times. Chesna was investigating reports of an erratic driver and car crash.

Authorities say Lopes then shot 77-year-old widow Vera Adams in the chest through the sliding glass door of her home.

Lopes was later shot in the leg by police.

A court psychologist testified Lopes disagreed with the homicide charges against him, but understood them. He was declared competent for arraignment.

Lopes' lawyer argues he is not mentally competent to stand trial, and asked that his client undergo a mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital due to a history of psychiatric admissions. The judge denied that request.

Lopes' mother in an affidavit seeking a restraining order on her son said she was "afraid" of him because of mental health and substance abuse issues.

He is due back in court Aug. 15 for a probable cause hearing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.