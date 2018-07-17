Wrestlers sue Ohio State over doctor's sexual misconduct - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Wrestlers sue Ohio State over doctor's sexual misconduct

Posted: Updated:
(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. Former Ohio State president E. Gordon Gee and former vice president of human resources Linda Tom tell The Columbus Dispatch they don't remember r... (Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. Former Ohio State president E. Gordon Gee and former vice president of human resources Linda Tom tell The Columbus Dispatch they don't remember r...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Elon Musk's social media conduct may be bad for his business

    Elon Musk's social media conduct may be bad for his business

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 11:18 AM EDT2018-07-17 15:18:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE - In a Thursday, June 14, 2018 file photo, Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference, in Chicago. Whether it’s investors betting against his stock, reporters or analysts who a...(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE - In a Thursday, June 14, 2018 file photo, Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference, in Chicago. Whether it’s investors betting against his stock, reporters or analysts who a...
    Elon Musk's social media conduct may be bad for business, could land him in court facing defamation lawsuit.More >>
    Elon Musk's social media conduct may be bad for business, could land him in court facing defamation lawsuit.More >>

  • Wrestlers sue Ohio State over doctor's sexual misconduct

    Wrestlers sue Ohio State over doctor's sexual misconduct

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-07-17 15:14:42 GMT
    (Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. Former Ohio State president E. Gordon Gee and former vice president of human resources Linda Tom tell The Columbus Dispatch they don't remember r...(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. Former Ohio State president E. Gordon Gee and former vice president of human resources Linda Tom tell The Columbus Dispatch they don't remember r...
    A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop "rampant sexual misconduct" by a now-dead team doctor despite being "repeatedly informed" about his behavior.More >>
    A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop "rampant sexual misconduct" by a now-dead team doctor despite being "repeatedly informed" about his behavior.More >>

  • Washington Metro workers approve strike amid rising tensions

    Washington Metro workers approve strike amid rising tensions

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-07-17 15:14:07 GMT
    After years without a new contract, the Washington Metro's largest union has overwhelmingly authorized a strike, just as thousands of tourists arrive in the nation's capital for this week's Major League Baseball...More >>
    After years without a new contract, the Washington Metro's largest union has overwhelmingly authorized a strike, just as thousands of tourists arrive in the nation's capital for this week's Major League Baseball All-Star Game.More >>
    •   

By KANTELE FRANKO and JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop "rampant sexual misconduct" by a now-dead team doctor despite being repeatedly informed about his behavior.

In the federal lawsuit filed Monday, four Ohio men listed as John Does say Richard Strauss sexually assaulted or harassed them in the late 1980s or 1990s. The wrestlers' lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages.

The university didn't immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday.

An independent investigation about Strauss began after such allegations were raised earlier this year. Ohio State says the allegations involve men from 14 sports

Strauss worked for the university for two decades, retiring in 1998. He killed himself in 2005.

His family has said they were "shocked and saddened" to learn of the allegations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.