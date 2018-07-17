Indian student's dad has questions about Kansas City killing

Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organization

Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyers

President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."

Trump: summit with Putin off to a 'very, very good start'

President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.

Twenty current and former tenants of a New York City building owned by the Kushner Cos. allege it harassed them with construction hazards, apartment intrusions and rent hikes while trying to force them out to make way for high-paying condo buyers.

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of fatally strangling and stabbing David ...

Charlottesville's leaders have decided their city isn't ready for Emancipation and Justice, giving the former Lee and Jackson parks neutral names.

(Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Jason Kessler walks through a crowd of protesters in front of the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse ahead of a decision regarding the covered Confederate statue...

The U.S. Army is reversing course on discharging one immigrant recruit who enlisted through a program that promised him a path to citizenship.

The man suspected of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander is heading to court.

(Christopher Evans/The Boston Herald via AP). Members of the Chesna family, from left, Michael's brother Eric, his mother Maryann and father Chuckie, support each other during a vigil for slain Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna and an innocent bys...

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people.

(Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP). This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows damage to the roof of a tour boat after an explosion sent lava flying through the roof off the Big Island of Hawa...

A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop "rampant sexual misconduct" by a now-dead team doctor despite being "repeatedly informed" about his behavior.

(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. Former Ohio State president E. Gordon Gee and former vice president of human resources Linda Tom tell The Columbus Dispatch they don't remember r...

(AP Photo/Ransall Chase). Former Department of Correction counselor Patricia May describes some of the many paintings by Delaware prison inmates that decorate her home in Hockessin, Del., Monday, July 16, 2018. May, a state corrections counselor who wa...

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a GOP strategy session. Roby is seeking Republican redemption in a runoff election th...

Another New Jersey casino has gone online, with the launch of Ocean Resort Casino's internet gambling site.

(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.). Koppu Ram Mohan, father of Indian student Sharath Koppu who was shot dead in the U.S. holds a photograph of his son in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. 25-year-old Koppu was shot on July 6 during an armed r...

(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.). Koppu Ram Mohan, father of Indian student Sharath Koppu who was shot dead in the U.S. sits beside a photograph of his son in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. 25-year-old Koppu was shot on July 6 during an a...

By MARGARET STAFFORD and OMER FAROOQ

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The father of an engineering student from India who was fatally shot in Kansas City said Tuesday that he wishes a person of interest in the killing had been arrested rather than shot to death by police, because he wants to know why the man killed his son.

Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith said the man, 25-year-old Marlin Mack, had never drawn law enforcement's attention in the Missouri city until he became a person of interest in the July 6 killing of 25-year-old Sharath Koppu during a robbery at a restaurant.

Police fatally shot Mack on Sunday after he opened fire on officers with a high-powered semi-automatic rifle outside a motel and later at a home, Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith said Monday. Three officers were wounded in the gunfight.

Investigators believe Koppu was the random victim of a robbery, police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina.

Koppu's father, Koppu Ram Mohan, told reporters in Hyderabad, India, that his son had already quit his part-time job at the restaurant and was working his last shift when he was killed. Mohan lamented that he will never know why Koppu died.

"The mystery of the killing of my son remains as there is no clarity on what exactly had happened on July 6," Mohan told reporters at his home in Hyderabad. "I am not pleased as his dead killer will not be able to answer many questions, like why he had killed my son. It would have been better if police had caught him alive."

Koppu's body was flown to Hyderabad last week where he was cremated in the presence of hundreds of mourners, including top local government officials.

Video showing a man with a towel apparently concealing a gun at the restaurant on the day of the shooting prompted up to 40 tips, Smith said. Mohan asked that police release all the footage from the shooting.

Smith said one of the officers injured in the exchange of gunfire with Mack on Sunday was expected to be released from the hospital Monday, but would need ongoing medical attention. The other two remain hospitalized but are in stable condition, Smith said.

___

Farooq contributed from Hyderabad, India.

