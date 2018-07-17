Police: Man Stabs Brother In The Chest - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police: Man Stabs Brother In The Chest

Dewitt Harris mug shot from Tulsa Jail. Dewitt Harris mug shot from Tulsa Jail.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police arrested a man they say stabbed his brother during a fight overnight. Police said they were called out to the 10800 block of East 33rd Street around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 17.

Two brothers had been drinking most of the evening after the loss of their father, a media release states. Police said one brother, Dewitt Herbert Harris, started yelling then pushed his girlfriend when she asked him to quiet down.

The other brother intervened, and that's when Dewitt Harris stabbed him in the chest, according to Tulsa Police.

EMSA took the injured brother to the hospital where he is said to be stable. Harris, 41, was taken into custody for domestic assault with a deadly weapon.

