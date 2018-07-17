Wildfire Victims To Receive $450K Divided Among 69 Beef Producer - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Wildfire Victims To Receive $450K Divided Among 69 Beef Producers

Posted: Updated:

It's been a record setting year for wildfires across the state and aid is still pouring in for victims.

The Oklahoma Cattleman's Foundation Fire Relief Fund donated nearly half a million dollars to Ranchers in northwest Oklahoma. According to Cattlemen's Foundation, the money was all donated funds and went to 69 different beef producers.

There was an application process for the assistance, and It was all evaluated by a group of industry leaders.Two people died and an estimated 1500 cattle were killed in this spring's wildfires.Those fires burned nearly 350,000 acres.

Weston Givens, the President of the Oklahoma's Cattlemen's Association expressed how important it is to get these rancher back on their feet.

"Creating the relief fund and facilitating the distribution process most assuredly contributes to the foundation's goal of preserving the beef business here in Oklahoma," Givens said. 

The U.S. Small Business Administration is also offering small business loans for those affected.

The Oklahoma State Forester, Mark Goeller said it doesn't take much of a dry spell to turn rich green grass into dry fuel. 

"We can see things change so radically here we can have tremendous rainfall all kinds of wonderful rains and moisture that allows our vegetation to sustain growth, then it can turn around and be dry as a bone for weeks on weeks on end and then that vegetation becomes where it can sustain combustion."

Forestry leaders say property owners can help limit risk by keeping dry vegetation and brush or firewood away from their property.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.