Wildfire Victims To Receive $450K Divided Among 69 Beef Producers

Police are investigating a reported shooting in northwest Oklahoma City Tuesday.More >>
Police are investigating a reported shooting in northwest Oklahoma City Tuesday.More >>
A corrections department chaplain was arrested Friday after he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.More >>
A corrections department chaplain was arrested Friday after he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.More >>
A new program has begun to help train novice teachers in Green Country.More >>
A new program has begun to help train novice teachers in Green Country.More >>
An area high school student is driving around in a brand new car for getting good grades.More >>
An area high school student is driving around in a brand new car for getting good grades.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.