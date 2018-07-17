Led Zepplin Lead Singer To Perform In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Led Zepplin Lead Singer To Perform In Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Robert Plant, former lead singer of Led Zepplin, is set to play in Tulsa this fall. 

The tour, celebrating Plant's latest album Carry Fire, will stop in Tulsa on September 21st at the Brady Theater. 

Plant will be accompanied by The Sensational Space Shifters, a band that has been touring with him already in Europe. 

Recent months have seen New York music blog Brooklyn Vegan declare Plant to be "ageless and ever-evolving," adding, "Plant's legendary pipes are still capable of scaling heights, and the Sensational Space Shifters are an impressive collection of multi-instrumentalists more than capable of living up to one of rock's most enduring legacies." 

Tickets go on sale July 17th at 7 p.m.

