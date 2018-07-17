Texas murder suspect found dead in Oklahoma parking lot - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Texas murder suspect found dead in Oklahoma parking lot

Posted: Updated:

ANADARKO, Okla. (AP) - A Kansas man wanted in connection to a Texas slaying has been found dead in Oklahoma.

Authorities say the body of 37-year-old Jeremy Judd Owens of Oakley, Kansas, was found Saturday in a parking lot in Anadarko, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

Owens was a suspect in the Friday shooting death of 61-year-old William Schoolcraft. The Texas Department of Public Safety says Schoolcraft was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head in a cemetery in Crowell, Texas, about 170 miles (273 kilometers) southeast of Amarillo.

Anadarko police found Owens' body in a car about 8:10 p.m. Saturday. Texas officials say it appeared that Owens shot himself and left a letter in which he acknowledged shooting Schoolcraft to death.

