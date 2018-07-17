Prison reforms touted; riot survivor urges serious changes

Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organization

Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyers

President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."

Trump: summit with Putin off to a 'very, very good start'

President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.

Twenty current and former tenants of a New York City building owned by the Kushner Cos. allege it harassed them with construction hazards, apartment intrusions and rent hikes while trying to force them out to make way for high-paying condo buyers.

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

A Republican Arizona state Senate candidate is shocking gun control advocates by sharing details about shooting and killing his mother in apparent self-defense more than 50 years ago.

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of fatally strangling and stabbing David ...

(AP Photo/Ransall Chase). Former Department of Correction counselor Patricia May describes some of the many paintings by Delaware prison inmates that decorate her home in Hockessin, Del., Monday, July 16, 2018. May, a state corrections counselor who wa...

Federal immigration authorities say a suspected serial rapist who is charged with posing as a Northern California ride-sharing driver to prey on his victims was living in the country illegally.

A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop "rampant sexual misconduct" by a now-dead team doctor despite being "repeatedly informed" about his behavior.

(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. Former Ohio State president E. Gordon Gee and former vice president of human resources Linda Tom tell The Columbus Dispatch they don't remember r...

Immigrant children are complaining of hunger, cold and fear in a voluminous court filing about conditions in U.S. holding facilities.

(Marie D. De Jes's/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this July 13, 2018, file photo, Allison, 6, and her mother Cindy Madrid share a moment during a news conference in Houston, where the mother and daughter spoke about the month and one day th...

An Indiana prosecutor is crediting genealogy databases with helping identify a suspect in the 1988 abduction, rape and killing of an 8-year-old girl, saying criminals should be worried about these powerful new crime-fighting tools.

(Mike Moore/The Journal-Gazette via AP). Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards addresses members of the media during a press conference regarding April Tinsley at the Rousseau Center in Fort Wayne, Ind., Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Authorities arrested 59...

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people.

(Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP). This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows damage to the roof of a tour boat after an explosion sent lava flying through the roof off the Big Island of Hawa...

MGM Resorts International has sued hundreds of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in a bid to avoid liability for the gunfire that rained down from its Mandalay Bay casino-resort in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a GOP strategy session. Roby is seeking Republican redemption in a runoff election th...

(Suchat Pederson/The Wilmington News-Journal via AP, File). FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del., remains on lockdown following a disturbance. A building at Delaware's maximum-security prison that...

(AP Photo/Randall Chase). Former Department of Correction counselor Patricia May displays examples of paintings by Delaware prison inmates that decorate her home in Hockessin, Del., Monday, July 16, 2018. May, a state corrections counselor who was take...

(Delaware Department of Correction via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Delaware Department of Correction shows Sgt. Steven Floyd. Floyd died in a February 2017 inmate riot and hostage standoff at the James T. Vaughn Correction...

(Suchat Pederson/The Wilmington News-Journal via AP). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, ambulances arrive on scene as all Delaware prisons went on lockdown due to a hostage situation unfolding at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna...

(AP Photo/Ransall Chase). Former Department of Correction counselor Patricia May describes some of the many paintings by Delaware prison inmates that decorate her home in Hockessin, Del., Monday, July 16, 2018. May, a state corrections counselor who wa...

By RANDALL CHASE

Associated Press

HOCKESSIN, Del. (AP) - Patricia May had a feeling of dread when she reported to work at Delaware's maximum-security prison last year. For months, she'd worried about her safety after being assigned to C Building at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.

As she walked to her office Feb. 1, 2017, the veteran Department of Correction counselor voiced her concerns to a colleague.

"I thought I was going to get killed in there," May told The Associated Press in her first interview since last year's deadly prison riot.

"It was common knowledge that the riot was going to come about," she added. "We just didn't know when."

A few minutes later, inmates staged an uprising in which officer Sgt. Steven Floyd was killed, two others were beaten and tormented, and May was held hostage for almost 20 hours before tactical teams burst through a wall with a backhoe.

May, who retired in March, blames prison leadership: "They knew it was going to happen. They did nothing. When they put me in that building, they knew they were putting me in a dangerous situation."

Prison officials have not responded to the details of May's interview. But on Tuesday, they released a report touting progress in prison reform efforts and gave members of the news media a tour of the Vaughn facility.

The report updates work on 41 recommendations in an independent review ordered by Democratic Gov. John Carney after the uprising. The Department of Correction has implemented and "measurably addressed" 40 recommendations, according to the report by Claire DeMatteis, a lawyer hired by Carney to oversee reform efforts.

The remaining recommendation involves the biggest challenge: reducing mandatory overtime among correctional officers to keep prisons adequately staffed. The state spent nearly $31 million on prison overtime in the fiscal year that ended June 30.

Part of the reason: Delaware's prisons have 227 correctional-officer vacancies, including 98 at Vaughn. A staffing analysis recommends an additional 137 positions at the Smyrna prison. But enhanced recruiting efforts could take another 18 to 24 months to yield results, the report says.

Meanwhile, the lack of adequate staff to oversee inmates means they still don't have access to programs they need for rehabilitation.

"The biggest concern is the idle time, and just trying to find things to do," 38-year-old inmate Andre Peters, who is serving a 23-year sentence on a robbery conviction, told reporters Tuesday. "Got a lot of people just sitting around."

May, who holds a degree in criminology and previously worked as a probation and parole officer before becoming a counselor, is adamant in calling for better programs for inmates, saying officials "are antiquated in our thinking about treatment."

"They have to take these reforms seriously," she said. "If you take all their hope away, what do they have left?"

May, who began working as a counselor at Vaughn in 2006, was included in a $7.55 million settlement of a lawsuit filed on behalf of Floyd's relatives and six correctional staffers. In settling, state officials didn't acknowledge any wrongdoing.

But the review found that prison administrators dismissed warnings of trouble, including Floyd's plea to move some inmates to another building for security. That was indicative of an overcrowded, understaffed facility plagued by mismanagement, poor communication, a culture of negativity, and adversarial relationships among staff, administrators and inmates, investigators found.

"I'm just ticked off that nobody talked to me," said May, who did arrange a meeting with Carney's chief legal counsel before Carney announced the hiring of DeMatteis. In an email Tuesday, DeMatteis said, "I greatly respect Ms. May's service and the trauma she experienced."

In describing the riot to the AP on Friday, May, 68, said it broke out shortly after she received clearance from Floyd for an inmate to visit her office. Roughly 30 minutes into the meeting, another prisoner burst in, holding a sharp weapon.

"He said, 'Ms. May, I don't want to hurt you, but if you don't do everything I tell you, I'm going to have to stab you,'" she said. She was tied up, a hood placed over her head. She could hear the violence outside her door. Inmates ransacked the building, set fires and barricaded doors.

As she was led to a cell, May was able to look down through the bottom of the hood. Claustrophobic, she had warned an inmate that if he tied the hood around her neck, she would "freak out."

"When I walked out of the office, the floor was covered with blood. ... I didn't know whose blood it was," she said.

An inmate later held a phone or radio to her head, ordering her to explain "how serious this is."

"There's blood everywhere," May said numbly, unable to think of a better way to explain.

In an effort to calm May, a Christian, inmates brought her a Bible and a radio so she could listen to religious music. When they discovered there was no reception, an inmate sang to her. Eventually allowed to remove her hood, she saw that three inmates had joined her in the cell. They vowed to protect her.

"They cared about a counselor they hardly even knew," she said.

An hour later, rescue teams broke through a wall with a backhoe.

The riot was over.

