Former Oklahoma National Guard headquarters becoming brewery - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Former Oklahoma National Guard headquarters becoming brewery

Posted: Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A historic armory that served as the headquarters of the Oklahoma National Guard will be converted into a brewery complex that will include a hotel, restaurant and stores.

The Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services said Tuesday Oklahoma City's 23rd Street Armory will be the new home of COOP Ale Works following an auction of the art deco landmark built in 1938.

The agency evaluated two proposals for the armory. Coop proposed moving its brewery to an open part of the armory and converting the floors that open up to the space into a hotel. The building will also include offices and event space.

Oklahoma City-based COOP will pay $600,000 for the 87,000-square-foot building and surrounding property. The $20 million project is set for completion in 2020.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.