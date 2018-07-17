Tulsa County Man Charged In Rape, Kidnapping Case

Tulsa County prosecutors have charged a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman.

They said he then dropped her off on the side of the road with a rope around her neck and hands, a hood over her face, and duct tape in her hair.

They charged Jesse Redfearn with rape and kidnapping.

The victim told police Redfearn abducted her from a Tulsa parking lot in June, and the next thing she remembered, she woke up naked, bound, gagged, and blindfolded.

Police said they made a DNA match to Redfearn from the rope and other items he used on her.