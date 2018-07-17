Stray bullet strikes, kills 9-year-old girl sleeping in home

Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organization

Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyers

Kushner tenants: We were pushed out for luxury condo buyers

Amid investigations and tensions, Trump and Putin ready to go 1-on-1

Putin arrives to go 1-on-1 with Trump at Helsinki summit

Amid investigations and tensions, Trump and Putin ready to go 1-on-1

Putin arrives to go 1-on-1 with Trump at Helsinki summit

President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."

Trump: summit with Putin off to a 'very, very good start'

President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.

Twenty current and former tenants of a New York City building owned by the Kushner Cos. allege it harassed them with construction hazards, apartment intrusions and rent hikes while trying to force them out to make way for high-paying condo buyers.

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

Federal immigration authorities say a suspected serial rapist who is charged with posing as a Northern California ride-sharing driver to prey on his victims was living in the country illegally.

The U.S. Army is reversing course on discharging one immigrant recruit who enlisted through a program that promised him a path to citizenship.

The father of an engineering student from India who was fatally shot in Kansas City says he has many unanswered questions after police killed a person of interest in the case.

(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.). Koppu Ram Mohan, father of Indian student Sharath Koppu who was shot dead in the U.S. sits beside a photograph of his son in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. 25-year-old Koppu was shot on July 6 during an a...

Authorities say a stray bullet struck and killed a 9-year-old girl inside her southern New Jersey home.

MGM Resorts International has sued hundreds of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in a bid to avoid liability for the gunfire that rained down from its Mandalay Bay casino-resort in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a GOP strategy session. Roby is seeking Republican redemption in a runoff election th...

With Trump's endorsement, Roby tries to fend off challenge

Another New Jersey casino has gone online, with the launch of Ocean Resort Casino's internet gambling site.

Immigrant children are complaining of hunger, cold and fear in a voluminous court filing about conditions in U.S. holding facilities.

Immigrant children are complaining of hunger, cold and fear in a voluminous court filing about conditions in U.S. holding facilities.

(Marie D. De Jes's/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this July 13, 2018, file photo, Allison, 6, and her mother Cindy Madrid share a moment during a news conference in Houston, where the mother and daughter spoke about the month and one day th...

The heated debate over how Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh would vote on the Affordable Care Act might not matter. With five past defenders of the ACA still on the nation's highest court, the odds tilt in favor of the law being allowed to stand.

Dems see Kavanaugh as Obamacare threat, but law likely safe

Scientists have found more moons circling Jupiter, bringing the total to 79 at the giant gas planet.

(GSFC) via AP, File). FILE - This April 3, 2017 image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter. A team of astronomers is reporting the recent discovery of a dozen new moons circling the giant gas planet. That brings the number of moons at Jupi...

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) - A 9-year-old girl was shot and killed by a stray bullet as she slept in her bed early Tuesday, and authorities urged witnesses to come forward to help find the killer.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. about a block away from the girl's home in Bridgeton, a city of about 25,000, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Philadelphia.

The shots struck several vehicles, and a stray bullet went through the home's rear wall and into a bedroom where it hit the girl, identified as Jennifer Trejo.

Relatives drove her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

"We need the public's help in general, but when an incident such as this happens to such a young and innocent victim we could really use the assistance in bringing those responsible to justice immediately," said Bridgeton Police Chief Mike Gaimari.

He said police have interviewed dozens of people and urged witnesses to come forward with any information about the shooting.

"We hope this hits the heartstrings in the community that enough is enough," he said.

Community members gathered Tuesday afternoon outside the home where the girl lived, on a street a neighbor said was a neutral zone between two feuding gangs.

Jalana Walker lives on the same street, and told the Daily Journal that she was struck in the right leg by gunfire last summer.

Walker began to cry as she talked about the state of her neighborhood.

"It's the same stuff over and over, and it's sad," Walker said, saying innocent people keep getting hurt. "It really does have to stop, because it hurts."

Deacon Arnaldo Santos, of Bridgeton's Parish of the Holy Cross, told the newspaper that he is helping the family plan funeral services for Jennifer.

"The family needs privacy at this time, and right now we're just working through everything with them," Santos said. "It's a very difficult time and the family is asking the community for love. That's what they really need."

