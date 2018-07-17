Police: Man Missing From Home Of Hope In Vinita - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Police: Man Missing From Home Of Hope In Vinita

Posted: Updated:
Jackie Long in photos released by Vinita Police. Jackie Long in photos released by Vinita Police.
VINITA, Oklahoma -

Vinita Police Department is asking for help to contact a man who unexpectedly left a service provider for adults with developmental disabilities.

The Home of Hope in Vinita said Jackie Long left during the night Monday, July 16, with a packed suitcase. They say it is the man's right to leave the facility temporarily or permanently but are concerned because they have not been able to contact him.

"Jackie does have his phone with him, and we can tell that he’s been using it, but he hasn’t responded to any of our messages to let us know if he’s okay," the facility posted on its Facebook page.

"Many people care about Jackie a great deal and will be very worried until we are sure he is acting on his own and is safe. We want him to know we are always here to help him in any way, day or night."

Police ask anyone who has contact with Jackie Long to call them at 918-256-6414 and encourage Long to call his family.

  • NewsMore>>

  • OSDH General Counsel Resigns, Stands Accused Of Falsifying Death Threats

    OSDH General Counsel Resigns, Stands Accused Of Falsifying Death Threats

    The attorney for the Oklahoma Department of Health has resigned effective immediately, an official for the department confirmed to News 9. Julie Ezell resigned on Friday, days after the department adopted rules for the implementation of medical marijuana across the state. There was no indication why Ezell resigned. However, she had advised the board against altering the rules behind implementation. See Also: Lawsuits Filed Against State Health Department Concerning Medical Marijuan...

    More >>

    The attorney for the Oklahoma Department of Health has resigned effective immediately, an official for the department confirmed to News 9. Julie Ezell resigned on Friday, days after the department adopted rules for the implementation of medical marijuana across the state. There was no indication why Ezell resigned. However, she had advised the board against altering the rules behind implementation. See Also: Lawsuits Filed Against State Health Department Concerning Medical Marijuan...

    More >>

  • Police: Man Missing From Home Of Hope In Vinita

    Police: Man Missing From Home Of Hope In Vinita

    Jackie Long in photos released by Vinita Police.Jackie Long in photos released by Vinita Police.
    Jackie Long in photos released by Vinita Police.Jackie Long in photos released by Vinita Police.

    Vinita Police Department is asking for help to contact a man who unexpectedly left a service provider for adults with developmental disabilities. 

    More >>

    Vinita Police Department is asking for help to contact a man who unexpectedly left a service provider for adults with developmental disabilities. 

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.