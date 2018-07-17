Police: Man Missing From Home Of Hope In Vinita

Vinita Police Department is asking for help to contact a man who unexpectedly left a service provider for adults with developmental disabilities.

The Home of Hope in Vinita said Jackie Long left during the night Monday, July 16, with a packed suitcase. They say it is the man's right to leave the facility temporarily or permanently but are concerned because they have not been able to contact him.

"Jackie does have his phone with him, and we can tell that he’s been using it, but he hasn’t responded to any of our messages to let us know if he’s okay," the facility posted on its Facebook page.

"Many people care about Jackie a great deal and will be very worried until we are sure he is acting on his own and is safe. We want him to know we are always here to help him in any way, day or night."

Police ask anyone who has contact with Jackie Long to call them at 918-256-6414 and encourage Long to call his family.