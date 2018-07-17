The Latest: Suspect in officer death pleads not guilty - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

The Latest: Suspect in officer death pleads not guilty

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) - The Latest on the arraignment of Emanuel Lopes, who is accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer, as well as an innocent bystander. (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

The man suspected of killing a Massachusetts police officer, as well as an innocent bystander, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Twenty-year-old Emanuel Lopes has been arraigned Tuesday in front of a gallery packed with police officers.

Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor described in court how Lopes struck Weymouth Officer Michael Chesna with a large rock Sunday morning, grabbed the officer's service weapon and shot him 10 times. Chesna was investigating reports of an erratic driver and car crash.

Authorities say Lopes then shot 77-year-old widow Vera Adams in the chest through the sliding glass door of her home.

He is due back in court Aug. 15 for a probable cause hearing.

___

2:50 p.m.

The man suspected of killing a Massachusetts police officer, as well as an innocent bystander, is being held without bail.

Twenty-year-old Emanuel Lopes has been arraigned Tuesday for two counts of murder.

Authorities say Lopes struck Weymouth Officer Michael Chesna with a rock Sunday morning, grabbed the officer's service weapon and shot him 10 times. Chesna was investigating reports of an erratic driver and car crash.

Authorities say Lopes then shot 77-year-old widow Vera Adams through the sliding glass door of her home.

Lopes was later shot in the leg by police.

Lopes' lawyer argues he is not mentally competent to stand trial. Lopes' mother in an affidavit seeking a restraining order on her son said she was "afraid" of him because of mental health and substance abuse issues.

___

9:40 a.m.

The man suspected of killing a Massachusetts police officer, as well as an innocent bystander, is heading to court.

Prosecutors say 20-year-old Emanuel Lopes is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Quincy District Court on two counts of murder.

Authorities say Lopes struck Weymouth Officer Michael Chesna with a rock Sunday morning, grabbed the officer's service weapon and shot him 10 times. Chesna was investigating reports of an erratic driver and car crash.

Authorities say Lopes then shot 77-year-old widow Vera Adams through the sliding glass door of her home.

Lopes was later shot in the leg by police.

Lopes' lawyer has refused comment. Lopes' mother in an affidavit seeking a restraining order on her son said she was "afraid" of him because of mental health and substance abuse issues.

