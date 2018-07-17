Ocean Resort Casino joins New Jersey internet betting market

Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organization

Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyers

Kushner tenants: We were pushed out for luxury condo buyers

Amid investigations and tensions, Trump and Putin ready to go 1-on-1

Putin arrives to go 1-on-1 with Trump at Helsinki summit

Amid investigations and tensions, Trump and Putin ready to go 1-on-1

Putin arrives to go 1-on-1 with Trump at Helsinki summit

President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."

Trump: summit with Putin off to a 'very, very good start'

President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.

President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.

Twenty current and former tenants of a New York City building owned by the Kushner Cos. allege it harassed them with construction hazards, apartment intrusions and rent hikes while trying to force them out to make way for high-paying condo buyers.

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

The U.S. Army is reversing course on discharging one immigrant recruit who enlisted through a program that promised him a path to citizenship.

The father of an engineering student from India who was fatally shot in Kansas City says he has many unanswered questions after police killed a person of interest in the case.

(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.). Koppu Ram Mohan, father of Indian student Sharath Koppu who was shot dead in the U.S. sits beside a photograph of his son in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. 25-year-old Koppu was shot on July 6 during an a...

Authorities say a stray bullet struck and killed a 9-year-old girl inside her southern New Jersey home.

MGM Resorts International has sued hundreds of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in a bid to avoid liability for the gunfire that rained down from its Mandalay Bay casino-resort in Las Vegas.

Another New Jersey casino has gone online, with the launch of Ocean Resort Casino's internet gambling site.

Immigrant children are complaining of hunger, cold and fear in a voluminous court filing about conditions in U.S. holding facilities.

(Marie D. De Jes's/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this July 13, 2018, file photo, Allison, 6, and her mother Cindy Madrid share a moment during a news conference in Houston, where the mother and daughter spoke about the month and one day th...

The heated debate over how Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh would vote on the Affordable Care Act might not matter. With five past defenders of the ACA still on the nation's highest court, the odds tilt in favor of the law being allowed to stand.

Dems see Kavanaugh as Obamacare threat, but law likely safe

Scientists have found more moons circling Jupiter, bringing the total to 79 at the giant gas planet.

(GSFC) via AP, File). FILE - This April 3, 2017 image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter. A team of astronomers is reporting the recent discovery of a dozen new moons circling the giant gas planet. That brings the number of moons at Jupi...

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a GOP strategy session. Roby is seeking Republican redemption in a runoff election th...

With Trump's endorsement, Roby tries to fend off challenge

A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop "rampant sexual misconduct" by a now-dead team doctor despite being "repeatedly informed" about his behavior.

(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. Former Ohio State president E. Gordon Gee and former vice president of human resources Linda Tom tell The Columbus Dispatch they don't remember r...

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey's thriving internet gambling market continues to grow.

The Ocean Resort casino was cleared for full internet gambling operations on Sunday.

The state Division of Gaming Enforcement completed testing and evaluating its systems and approved it to offer online gambling.

The casino's site, www.oceanonlinecasino.com , becomes New Jersey's 27th legal internet gambling site.

It comes nearly two weeks after Hard Rock, which opened the same day as Ocean Resort, on June 27, launched its own internet gambling site.

The British gambling technology company GAN is Ocean Resort's platform partner for internet gambling. Dermot Smurfit, GAN's CEO, said the online casino should be worth an additional 10 percent to 15 percent of revenue for Ocean Resort, with a younger potential customer base.

"Internet casino players are known to be largely a new customer demographic, when compared against typical casino patrons who frequent Atlantic City, skewing younger and more gender neutral versus the typical 50-years-plus gambling enthusiast found inside a typical casino," he said.

Including Ocean Resort, which is the former Revel casino, seven casino licensees operate internet gambling in New Jersey: Borgata, Golden Nugget, Hard Rock, Resorts and Tropicana, and Caesars Interactive-NJ, which includes Caesars and Harrah's. Other gambling companies that partner with Atlantic City casinos also are approved for internet gambling in the state.

Internet gambling began in New Jersey in November 2013 and has been growing steadily. Money won online by the casinos often makes the difference between an up or a down month for individual casinos.

Last year, internet gambling brought in $245 million for Atlantic City's casinos, or roughly 10 percent of their total revenue.

Combined with sports betting, which just began last month in New Jersey, the casinos have two new revenue sources they lacked during a brutal two-year stretch in which five of the city's 12 casinos shut down. Two of them, Revel and the Trump Taj Mahal, reopened last month as Ocean Resort and the Hard Rock, respectively.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.