Tick Could Have Caused Hippo's Death At OKC Zoo - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Tick Could Have Caused Hippo's Death At OKC Zoo

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Zoo veterinarians are looking into if a tick may have led to the death of a pygmy hippopotamus at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

The zoo got back the pathology report a couple days ago and it revealed Francesca died of a rare immune disorder typically found in domestic dogs. 

Francesca, 26, arrived in December at the Oklahoma City Zoo and zoo veterinarians said she was healthy until just about a week before she died.

“She was normal and basically a week later she died, so it was very, very quick and this disease does typically work quickly,” said Jennifer D'Agostino, veterinary services director at Oklahoma City Zoo.

Caretakers originally noticed something was wrong when Franny didn't eat all her food. Zoo vets began treating her but her blood levels began to drop and she just kept getting sicker and sicker. 

The recent pathology report revealed her immune system was destroying red blood cells and platelets. 

“We think she died of a disease called immune mediated hemolytic anemia and this is a disorder we typically see in domestic dogs, it’s uncommon in other species,” said D’Agostino. 

D'Agostino said a tick bite has led to the disorder in other animals although it's never been known to happen in hippos, and they have never seen a tick on a hippopotamus.

D'Agostino said the illness is not contagious, so their other pigmy hippo Wooly is not in danger.

However, they are doing further testing and if they find more information on the tick panel they will monitor him more closely. 

“If it does happen to be one of those parasites from a tick we can know that information and move forward and look for that in our other animals,” she said. 

D'Agostino said if the disorder wasn't caused by a tick, they likely won't know what led to the disorder.  

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.