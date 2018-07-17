Rogers County D.A. Recuses His Office From Investigation Into Sheriff

The Rogers County District Attorney is recusing himself from an investigation into the Rogers County Sheriff.

Sheriff Scott Walton was caught on camera last month physical removing marijuana supporter Chip Paul from a public forum.

The sheriff says Paul repeatedly interrupted the meeting after being asked to wait until the end to speak.

Paul is suing Sheriff Walton and wants him investigated.

The Rogers County D.A.’s office says it is recusing itself because part of a district attorney's duty is to serve as legal counsel for elected officials within their district.

The Attorney General’s office will assign another district attorney’s office to decide whether any charges should be filed.