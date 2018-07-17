Intoxicated Man Sets Fire To Car And Shed, TPD Says

Tulsa police have arrested a man they say got intoxicated and set fire to a total stranger's car and shed.

7/17/2018 Related Story: Man Suspected In Two Tulsa Arson Fires Arrested

The victim said he lost some important memories in the fire.

Larry Bray likes to work on his truck. It is a hobby that’s helping him take his mind off of the two buckets of melted memories sitting in his driveway.

"Well you don't know exactly what you've ... what you've lost," said Bray.

Police said a witness saw Aaron Rogers throw a flaming shirt into a car across the street from Bray’s home.

Officers said that same witness then saw Rogers run onto Bray’s property.

"He run down the side of the house and along the fence and ended up here, and set it on fire right here," Bray said.

A shed filled with memories went up in flames while Bray and his family slept nearby.

"It is just kind of keepsakes, from when the kids were little and some of the stuff that my dad had when he passed away," Bray said.

Police said while firefighters were working to put out the shed fire, they realized Aaron Rogers was hiding right next to them underneath this trailer.

Police said despite countless commands from officers to get out from under the trailer, Rogers refused.

Officers tased Rogers and took him into custody on several complaints including 3rd-degree arson and resisting arrest.

The whole incident leaves Bray thinking of the tragedy that he could be dealing with if someone hadn't seen the flames and called 911.

"If it would've burned it probably would've caught the motorhome on fire and then it would've really been fun, because the gas tank is just right underneath here," Bray said.

The Tulsa Fire Marshal and Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fires.