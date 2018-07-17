Man Pleads Guilty To Peeping Tom, Indecent Exposure In Tulsa Cou - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Pleads Guilty To Peeping Tom, Indecent Exposure In Tulsa County

TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Rogers County man has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of peeping tom and indecent exposure.

Trevor Thompson was sentenced to 14 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to 15 counts of peeping tom and indecent exposure in Tulsa County.

Prosecutors say Thompson took pictures and videos of women changing clothes in a dressing room at a store in Woodland Hills Mall, took pictures up women’s skirts as they walked through the mall, and took pictures up the skirt of a co-worker in Inola.

Tuesday’s guilty plea comes one week after Thompson pleaded guilty in federal court to attempted possession of child pornography.

In that case, he was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison.

Thompson still faces charges in Rogers County.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
