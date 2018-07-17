OSDH General Counsel Resigns, Stands Accused Of Falsifying Death - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OSDH General Counsel Resigns, Stands Accused Of Falsifying Death Threats

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

The former attorney for the Oklahoma State Department of Health is accused of falsifying death threats against herself and has been charged in Oklahoma County district court. 

Julia Marie Ezell was charged Tuesday. She faces three counts of using a computer to send herself death threats and then falsely report a made-up crime. Ezell resigned as health department general counsel on Friday.

Her resignation letter read:

Effectively immediately I resign my position as General Counsel of the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

I am so sorry.

Her resignation came days after the department adopted rules for the implementation of medical marijuana across the state.

See Also: Lawsuits Filed Against State Health Department Concerning Medical Marijuana Rules

This is a developing story.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.