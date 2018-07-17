Arizona Senate candidate shot mother, speaks on gun control

Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organization

Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyers

President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."

Trump: summit with Putin off to a 'very, very good start'

President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.

Twenty current and former tenants of a New York City building owned by the Kushner Cos. allege it harassed them with construction hazards, apartment intrusions and rent hikes while trying to force them out to make way for high-paying condo buyers.

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

A Republican Arizona state Senate candidate is shocking gun control advocates by sharing details about shooting and killing his mother in apparent self-defense more than 50 years ago.

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of fatally strangling and stabbing David

(AP Photo/Ransall Chase). Former Department of Correction counselor Patricia May describes some of the many paintings by Delaware prison inmates that decorate her home in Hockessin, Del., Monday, July 16, 2018.

Federal immigration authorities say a suspected serial rapist who is charged with posing as a Northern California ride-sharing driver to prey on his victims was living in the country illegally.

A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop "rampant sexual misconduct" by a now-dead team doctor despite being "repeatedly informed" about his behavior.

(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss.

Immigrant children are complaining of hunger, cold and fear in a voluminous court filing about conditions in U.S. holding facilities.

(Marie D. De Jes's/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this July 13, 2018, file photo, Allison, 6, and her mother Cindy Madrid share a moment during a news conference in Houston

An Indiana prosecutor is crediting genealogy databases with helping identify a suspect in the 1988 abduction, rape and killing of an 8-year-old girl, saying criminals should be worried about these powerful new crime-fighting tools.

(Mike Moore/The Journal-Gazette via AP). Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards addresses members of the media during a press conference regarding April Tinsley at the Rousseau Center in Fort Wayne, Ind., Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people.

(Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP). This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows damage to the roof of a tour boat after an explosion sent lava flying through the roof off the Big Island of Hawaii

MGM Resorts International has sued hundreds of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in a bid to avoid liability for the gunfire that rained down from its Mandalay Bay casino-resort in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington

By MELISSA DANIELS

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - A Republican Arizona state Senate candidate has shocked gun control advocates by sharing details about shooting and killing his mother in apparent self-defense more than 50 years ago.

Bobby Wilson, who is running to represent a southern Arizona district, told The Associated Press that he's not trying to hide anything. He says his mother was "insane" and shot at him with a rifle when he was in bed in their Oklahoma farmhouse one night in 1963. He then shot and killed her - Wilson's sister also died that night, and the house caught on fire.

"I'm lucky to be alive, twice over," Wilson said.

Wilson wrote about these events in his 2010 book "Bobby's Trials" and also mentions them on his website biography. But they caught public interest when he appeared at a Moms Demand Action forum in Tucson earlier this month. Wilson told the crowd he was "living proof" that the only one who can stop someone trying to harm somebody is a "good guy with a gun."

He didn't say at that event that the person he shot was his mother.

Rep. Daniel Hernandez, a Democrat who represents the same district Wilson is running in, was at the forum. He said Gabby Giffords, the former congresswoman who was shot in Tucson in 2011, and other gun violence survivors were in the audience. Many were shocked, he said.

Hernandez - who was at the scene when Giffords was shot - said Wilson also brought up the Giffords shooting, saying that she should've had security.

"I've never ever heard someone be so aggressive in that view, and also to drag Gabby into it, I thought, was so distasteful and so disgusting," he said.

Jacob Martinez, an organizer with March for Our Lives AZ, said he thinks Wilson's experiences as reported show the necessity of providing emotional help to those who need it - and ensuring that guns in homes are locked up.

"He should know better than anybody that something needs to be done, and the fact that he can't acknowledge that speaks volumes," Martinez said.

Wilson is running for a seat currently held by Democrat Sen. Andrea Dalessandro. He's in a primary running against Republican Shelley Kais, who says there are other issues that matter to voters.

"We need someone who can secure a position and a voice for the people of southern Arizona and we don't need controversy like this swirling around them," Kais said.

Wilson is undeterred by criticism. The night after the forum, Wilson posted on Facebook he was the only Republican candidate with the "guts" to appear. "I was greeted with boos and catcalls," he wrote. "Loved it!"

The Arizona Republic reported Monday that Wilson was imprisoned after the deaths were discovered. After two trials, the court eventually dismissed his case in the early 1970s. The Republic also reported that newspaper accounts at the time of the shooting gave conflicting details about how Wilson's sister died and other elements of that night.

Wilson said he never confessed to anything at the time because he had amnesia and didn't remember what happened for many years.

After working as an attorney, Wilson moved to Arizona in the mid-1990s. He worked as a private investigator and teaches in the paralegal program at Rio Salado College.

Wilson says he's a licensed gun owner. But he says he hasn't had to act in self-defense since.

"That's the only time I've ever been in that situation, and I hope it's the last time," he said.

