Tulsa Chamber Holds Forum To Discuss Hunger, Access To Food

Tulsa’s Chamber held a forum Tuesday to talk about hunger and access to food in Tulsa.

A panel of experts led the discussion as people talked about how to cut down on the number of hungry people in our community and get them better access to food.

Experts say hunger isn't just an issue homeless people face.

They hope to find a way to fix what they say is a wide-spread problem.

"We have so many people that are doing everything we ask them to do. They are working, they're taking care of their children. We have seniors that are doing everything they've ever been asked and they are still hungry. So, there should not be a stigma. Everybody has a right to eat and it’s important that we take care of those who struggle with that," said Community Food Bank Executive Director Eileen Bradshaw.