Tulsa Chamber Holds Forum To Discuss Hunger, Access To Food - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Chamber Holds Forum To Discuss Hunger, Access To Food

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa’s Chamber held a forum Tuesday to talk about hunger and access to food in Tulsa.

A panel of experts led the discussion as people talked about how to cut down on the number of hungry people in our community and get them better access to food.

Experts say hunger isn't just an issue homeless people face. 

They hope to find a way to fix what they say is a wide-spread problem.

"We have so many people that are doing everything we ask them to do. They are working, they're taking care of their children. We have seniors that are doing everything they've ever been asked and they are still hungry. So, there should not be a stigma. Everybody has a right to eat and it’s important that we take care of those who struggle with that," said Community Food Bank Executive Director Eileen Bradshaw.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.