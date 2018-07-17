Porter Peach Festival Will Continue Despite Smaller Crop Yield, Organizers Say

This year’s Porter Peach Festival will have a bit of a lone star taste.

A late freeze in April hurt the peach crop in the Porter area. Festival organizers estimate about 90 percent of the crop was lost in spite of farmers using helicopters to try to warm the air.

But the show must go on and organizers say the Porter Peach Festival will do just that by using peaches imported from Texas.

They say you will still be able to buy local peaches, just not quite as many.