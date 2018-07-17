High School Student Wins New Car For Academic Excellence - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

High School Student Wins New Car For Academic Excellence

TULSA, Oklahoma -

An area high school student is driving around in a brand new car for getting good grades.

Focus on Excellence is a project of Bob Hurley Ford and K-Hits Radio.

“I think this is a great opportunity to recognize excellence in academics,” said Rod Hurley.

This is the fourth year for the Focus on Excellence program.

At the end of the school year, high school juniors and seniors with all As and Bs send in their report cards.

More than 1,000 kids entered.

“Then they randomly draw and now we are down to three finalists,” said Chubbs from K-Hits’ morning show.

Only one winner drives off in a new car, but no finalist goes home empty-handed.

“If you don’t win the Ford Focus, you still get $1,000 and Papa John’s Pizza for a year,” said Tara from K-Hits’ morning show.

Oklahoma Wesleyan donated the money.

This year’s three finalists were from Broken Arrow, Owasso, and Sand Springs.

