Eastgate Bans News On 6 From Property After Bedbug Infestation Confirmed

Efforts to uncover the truth stalled at Eastgate Metroplex the day after a bedbug infestation was confirmed. Property managers say News On 6 is banned from the property.

I've been in communication with Eastgate Metroplex Property Manager Dave Ortenburger, who told me he would let me know after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday if DPS would remain closed Wednesday or reopen after our investigation uncovered a bedbug infestation at Eastgate's Department of Public Safety and lower level atrium.

DPS was given the all clear to reopen Friday after American Services Pest Control reported no evidence of bedbugs inside DPS or the atrium, which I proved to be untrue when I uncovered bedbugs on at least 17 chairs in the atrium. That area was inspected Monday by Mother Nature's who told News On 6 there was indeed a bed bug infestation at DPS and the lower atrium area.

The next text message I received from Dave Ortenburger at 6:24 p.m. says, "Eastgate has made the decision to cease all communication with you and Channel 6 due to your continued misrepresentation and not reporting all the facts. Channel 6 is not allowed back on the property."

I've been transparent about every development in this story and am unclear about the concerns of Mr. Ortenburger, who has continued to invite me to follow the progress. He even invited me there Saturday morning to document his efforts first hand. Dave and Mother Nature's also agreed to an interview Monday to talk about the plan moving forward once bedbug inspectors completed their investigation.

I called Dave and Gerry Chauvin, leaving both a voicemail for clarification, and have not heard back. I have not withheld any information regarding this investigation and am unclear as to what Eastgate management feels I have misrepresented.

I have also tried several times Tuesday to contact Justin Buckmaster, GM of Mother Nature's, for the results of the bedbug investigation at Eastgate's Playtime Child Development Learning Center and the Tulsa Health Department's Employee Training Center. My calls haven't been returned, so we don't have the results we were promised.

I'm told Alorica is releasing a statement from its corporate office within the hour addressing what Mother Nature's confirmed yesterday as a bedbug problem inside the calling center, which contradicts the inspection done by American Services Pest Control Company Friday morning.

Stay with News On 6 for continued updates on our investigation.