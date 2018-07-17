Man who cut off his ankle monitor suspected in 3 killings

Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organization

Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyers

President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."

Twenty current and former tenants of a New York City building owned by the Kushner Cos. allege it harassed them with construction hazards, apartment intrusions and rent hikes while trying to force them out to make way for high-paying condo buyers.

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a GOP strategy session. Roby is seeking Republican redemption in a runoff election th...

Houston-area parolee suspected in three fatal shootings arrested and faces capital murder charges; police say he cut off ankle monitor days before rampage started.

(Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston shows Jose Gilberto Rodriguez. Rodriguez, a suspect wanted in connection with three killings since Friday, was arrested Tuesday, July ...

A self-described lucky beachcomber says her best find yet is a woman who survived a 250-foot car plunge off a cliff and a week stranded on a remote California beach.

(Monterey County Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Friday, July 13, 2018, photo posted on the Monterey County, Calif., Sheriff's Office Twitter feed, authorities tend to Angela Hernandez, foreground center, after she was rescued, in Morro Bay, Calif. A...

A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop "rampant sexual misconduct" by a now-dead team doctor despite being "repeatedly informed" about his behavior.

(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. Former Ohio State president E. Gordon Gee and former vice president of human resources Linda Tom tell The Columbus Dispatch they don't remember r...

Federal immigration authorities say a suspected serial rapist who is charged with posing as a Northern California ride-sharing driver to prey on his victims was living in the country illegally.

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people.

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a...

(Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP). This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows damage to the roof of a tour boat after an explosion sent lava flying through the roof off the Big Island of Hawa...

A Republican Arizona state Senate candidate is shocking gun control advocates by sharing details about shooting and killing his mother in apparent self-defense more than 50 years ago.

Immigrant children are complaining of hunger, cold and fear in a voluminous court filing about conditions in U.S. holding facilities.

(Marie D. De Jes's/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this July 13, 2018, file photo, Allison, 6, and her mother Cindy Madrid share a moment during a news conference in Houston, where the mother and daughter spoke about the month and one day th...

An Indiana prosecutor is crediting genealogy databases with helping identify a suspect in the 1988 abduction, rape and killing of an 8-year-old girl, saying criminals should be worried about these powerful new crime-fighting tools.

(Mike Moore/The Journal-Gazette via AP). Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards addresses members of the media during a press conference regarding April Tinsley at the Rousseau Center in Fort Wayne, Ind., Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Authorities arrested 59...

MGM Resorts International has sued hundreds of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in a bid to avoid liability for the gunfire that rained down from its Mandalay Bay casino-resort in Las Vegas.

(Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP). Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, right, and homicide detectives investigate the scene where Jose Rodriguez was taken into custody Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Houston. Sheriff's deputies in Houston actin...

(Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston shows Jose Gilberto Rodriguez. Rodriguez, a suspect wanted in connection with three killings since Friday, was arrested Tuesday, July ...

HOUSTON (AP) - A Houston-area parolee who cut off an ankle monitor days before the start of a criminal rampage now faces capital murder charges in two killings - and possibly a third - after a manhunt led to his capture Tuesday, authorities said.

Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, 46, has been charged with one capital murder count each in the shooting deaths of Pamela Johnson and Allie Barrow. Johnson, 62, was found dead Friday in her Cypress-area home, and Barrow, 28, was found dead Saturday inside a Houston mattress store.

Rodriguez, who has a lengthy criminal history, could be charged with a third capital murder count Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a man Monday inside another mattress store in Houston, said Sgt. David Crane of the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Authorities have not identified the third victim.

The killing rampage so alarmed the community that one mattress retail chain, Mattress Firm, closed its Houston-area stores Tuesday, television station KHOU reported. The station reports the chain will reopen those stores Wednesday.

The suspect's criminal history dates back to at least 1989 when he was charged with a variety of offenses that include attempted aggravated sexual abuse, burglary and auto theft. He spent decades in state prison and while there was convicted of possession of a deadly weapon. He was released on parole in September and was being tracked by an ankle monitor that Rodriguez cut off days before the July 9 start of the rampage, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

Sheriff's deputies acting on a tip from a caller arrested Rodriguez after the caller spotted a Nissan Sentra that authorities had said was being driven by Rodriguez. The Harris County Sheriff's Office was notified and a deputy attempted to stop the Sentra, but it sped away, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. The car came to a stop after a chase lasting about 15 minutes and Rodriguez was taken into custody, he said. A handgun was found in the car, which police say was stolen from one of his victims.

"It's possible that he was looking to score his next victim so we're very relieved, very thankful to the citizens of Harris County for calling in, for being diligent and reporting this to us so that we could take action," Gonzalez said during a news conference.

Rodriguez also is a suspect in the robbery, shooting and wounding of a Metro bus driver on Monday and a home invasion robbery on July 9, investigators said. They believe that they have evidence linking Rodriguez to the crimes, but they are not elaborating.

The Houston police chief expressed frustration at a Tuesday news conference with the low bonds, if any, that were being ordered for violent criminals who violate paroles in the Houston area and across Texas. Acevedo promised to create a task force of law enforcement agencies throughout Harris County to recommend to the Texas Legislature changes to tighten the system.

For instance, Acevedo wants police to be authorized to search all parolees they encounter for drugs and weapons.

"We are going to be like flies on stink on parolees," he said. "They are not going to like us."

