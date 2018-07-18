Ohio prison staff set to execute killer of man met in bar

Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organization

Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyers

Kushner tenants: We were pushed out for luxury condo buyers

Amid investigations and tensions, Trump and Putin ready to go 1-on-1

Putin arrives to go 1-on-1 with Trump at Helsinki summit

Amid investigations and tensions, Trump and Putin ready to go 1-on-1

Putin arrives to go 1-on-1 with Trump at Helsinki summit

President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."

Trump: summit with Putin off to a 'very, very good start'

President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.

Twenty current and former tenants of a New York City building owned by the Kushner Cos. allege it harassed them with construction hazards, apartment intrusions and rent hikes while trying to force them out to make way for high-paying condo buyers.

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

A Texas death row inmate was set for execution Tuesday evening as lawyers argued in the courts that the state parole board improperly refused his clemency request because he's black.

(AP Photo/Mike Graczyk). This June 13, 2018, photo shows death-row inmate Christopher Young outside death row during an interview at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Polunsky Unit near Livingston, Texas. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has ...

Federal immigration authorities say a suspected serial rapist who is charged with posing as a Northern California ride-sharing driver to prey on his victims was living in the country illegally.

Immigrant children are complaining of hunger, cold and fear in a voluminous court filing about conditions in U.S. holding facilities.

(Marie D. De Jes's/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this July 13, 2018, file photo, Allison, 6, and her mother Cindy Madrid share a moment during a news conference in Houston, where the mother and daughter spoke about the month and one day th...

An Indiana prosecutor is crediting genealogy databases with helping identify a suspect in the 1988 abduction, rape and killing of an 8-year-old girl, saying criminals should be worried about these powerful new crime-fighting tools.

(Mike Moore/The Journal-Gazette via AP). Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards addresses members of the media during a press conference regarding April Tinsley at the Rousseau Center in Fort Wayne, Ind., Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Authorities arrested 59...

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of fatally strangling and stabbing David ...

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people.

(Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP). This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows damage to the roof of a tour boat after an explosion sent lava flying through the roof off the Big Island of Hawa...

A self-described lucky beachcomber says her best find yet is a woman who survived a 250-foot car plunge off a cliff and a week stranded on a remote California beach.

(Monterey County Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Friday, July 13, 2018, photo posted on the Monterey County, Calif., Sheriff's Office Twitter feed, authorities tend to Angela Hernandez, foreground center, after she was rescued, in Morro Bay, Calif. A...

(AP Photo/Ransall Chase). Former Department of Correction counselor Patricia May describes some of the many paintings by Delaware prison inmates that decorate her home in Hockessin, Del., Monday, July 16, 2018. May, a state corrections counselor who wa...

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a GOP strategy session. Roby is seeking Republican redemption in a runoff election th...

With Trump endorsement, Roby tries to fend off GOP challenge

MGM Resorts International has sued hundreds of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in a bid to avoid liability for the gunfire that rained down from its Mandalay Bay casino-resort in Las Vegas.

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Ohio is set to put a condemned killer to death on Wednesday for a three-decades-old fatal stabbing in what would be the state's first execution in several months.

Robert Van Hook was sentenced to die for fatally strangling and stabbing David Self after picking him up in a Cincinnati bar in 1985. Van Hook, 58, had no remaining appeals, and Republican Gov. John Kasich rejected his request for clemency without comment.

Van Hook was described as "in good spirits and calm" Tuesday by prisons spokeswoman JoEllen Smith. A test of his veins ahead of the lethal injection didn't find any problems, she said.

Van Hook chose double cheeseburgers, fries, strawberry cheesecake with whipped cream, a vanilla milkshake and grapefruit juice as his last meal, called a special meal in Ohio and served the day before the execution.

Smith says execution witnesses for the Self family will include Self's brother, sister and brother-in-law. Van Hook's witnesses will be an uncle, a spiritual adviser and a priest.

At the time of the killing, Van Hook was suffering from long-term effects of untreated mental, physical and sexual abuse as a child and was depressed that his life seemed to be falling apart, his attorneys argued.

Kasich should have given more weight to Van Hook's military service and his inability to receive care from Veterans Affairs for his mental health and addiction issues after his honorable discharge, according to Van Hook's attorneys.

The Ohio Parole Board said that despite Van Hook's tough childhood, he was shown love and support by relatives he stayed with for long periods as a child. But that positive influence doesn't outweigh the "gratuitous violence" he demonstrated, the board said.

Previous attorneys representing Van Hook attempted a "homosexual panic" claim in his defense, or the idea that self-revulsion over sexual identity confusion contributed to a violent outburst. Van Hook's current lawyers say that was misguided, and overlooked his diagnoses of borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder from his childhood.

Seizing on that claim, prosecutors have dismissed the idea as nonsense, saying Van Hook made a practice of luring gay men to apartments to rob them.

Prosecutors note Van Hook has an extensive history of violence while incarcerated, including stabbing a fellow death row inmate in November.

Self's family supports the execution, telling the parole board last month that he is missed every day.

Authorities say Van Hook met Self at the Subway Bar in downtown Cincinnati on Feb. 18, 1985. After a couple of hours, they went to Self's apartment where Van Hook strangled the 25-year-old Self to unconsciousness, stabbed him multiple times in the neck and then cut his abdomen open and stabbed his internal organs, according to court records. Van Hook stole a leather jacket and necklaces before fleeing, records say.

In September 2017 the state put Gary Otte to death for the 1992 murders of two people during robberies over two days in suburban Cleveland.

___

Andrew Welsh-Huggins can be reached on Twitter at https://twitter.com/awhcolumbus .

