Deputies: Two Tried Smuggle Marijuana Into The Rogers County Jail

Two people face charges after trying to smuggle marijuana into the Rogers County Jail.

One of them is identified as 45-year-old Shannon Richmond, who is already in the jail.

Deputies say Richmond contacted 63-year-old Katherine Vance and instructed her to got to Colorado and bring back some marijuana back to Oklahoma.

In an affidavit, deputies say Richmond asked Vance to take the marijuana to the OSU Medical Center where take Richmond goes for medical treatments.

That affidavit goes on to say Vance was instructed to tape the marijuana under a 5th floor bathroom sink or trash can. It says she was even told to wear scrubs to blend in and once, told to call the medical center, pretending to be a lawyer and make an appointment with Richmond in order to make the exchange.

In June, Shannon Richmond was accused by the sheriff's office of trying to bribe a deputy to take him to Oklahoma City so he could pickup some marijuana.

Prosecutors filed charges against Richmond stemming from that incident earlier this month