Deputies: Two Tried Smuggle Marijuana Into The Rogers County Jai - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Deputies: Two Tried Smuggle Marijuana Into The Rogers County Jail

Posted: Updated:
Shannon Richmond and Kathrine Vance [Rogers County jail] Shannon Richmond and Kathrine Vance [Rogers County jail]
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

Two people face charges after trying to smuggle marijuana into the Rogers County Jail.  

One of them is identified as 45-year-old Shannon Richmond, who is already in the jail.

Deputies say Richmond contacted 63-year-old Katherine Vance and instructed her to got to Colorado and bring back some marijuana back to Oklahoma.  

In an affidavit, deputies say Richmond asked Vance to take the marijuana to the OSU Medical Center where take Richmond goes for medical treatments.

That affidavit goes on to say Vance was instructed to tape the marijuana under a 5th floor bathroom sink or trash can.  It says she was even told to wear scrubs to blend in and once, told to call the medical center, pretending to be a lawyer and make an appointment with Richmond in order to make the exchange. 

In June, Shannon Richmond was accused by the sheriff's office of trying to bribe a deputy to take him to Oklahoma City so he could pickup some marijuana.

6/23/2018 Related Story: Rogers County Inmate Accused Of Trying To Bribe Deputy

Prosecutors filed charges against Richmond stemming from that incident earlier this month

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.