OHP: Claremore Man Injured After Being Pinned Under 1929 Ford

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 72-year-old Claremore suffered multiple injuries when a 1929 Ford being unloaded from a trailer in Payne County Tuesday morning rolled over, pinning him under that vehicle.

The trooper's report stated James Hendrickson was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital following the incident near Perkins, just off Highway 177 north of Highway 33.

The OHP report states as the vehicle was coming off the trailer on private property, Hendrickson attempted to slow the vehicle's descent when he fell down.

Several people nearby freed him from underneath the vehicle.