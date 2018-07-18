Cattlemen Donates $459,971 To Western Oklahoma Ranchers Following Wildfires

Help continues to pour in for the victims of the record-setting wildfires in western Oklahoma earlier this year.

The Oklahoma Cattleman's Foundation Fire Relief Fund recently donated $459,971 to ranchers.

“Creating the relief fund and facilitating the distribution process most assuredly contributes to the

Foundation’s goal of preserving the beef business here in Oklahoma,” said Weston Givens, President of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association.

The foundation says they raised all the money, then it was handed over to 69 different beef producers.

Two people died and an estimated 1,500 cattle were killed in the fires.

