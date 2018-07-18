OHP: Passenger In Construction Vehicle Killed In Turner Turnpike - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OHP: Passenger In Construction Vehicle Killed In Turner Turnpike Crash

STROUD, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a deadly crash on the Turner Turnpike east of Stroud early Wednesday.

They say the crash involving a semi and a construction vehicle happened just before 12:45 a.m. near the toll plaza.  

The OHP says a passenger in the construction vehicle was killed.

Troopers say both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of the toll road are closed. 

Troopers say eastbound drivers on the turnpike are being diverted through the toll booth lanes.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
