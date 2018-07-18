OHP: Passenger In Construction Vehicle Killed In Turner Turnpike Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a deadly crash on the Turner Turnpike east of Stroud early Wednesday.

They say the crash involving a semi and a construction vehicle happened just before 12:45 a.m. near the toll plaza.

The OHP says a passenger in the construction vehicle was killed.

Horrible accident on the Turner Turnpike near Stroud. OHP says a semi and construction vehicle collided in a construction zone and a passenger in the construction vehicle was killed. Both drivers are in the hospital. @NewsOn6 @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/kmTkcypnam — Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) July 18, 2018

Troopers say both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of the toll road are closed.

Creek: Turner Turnpike eastbound MM183 OHP Troopers are investigating a fatality collision. Both eastbound lanes and the inside westbound lane is blocked. Eastbound traffic is being diverted into the cash lane to bypass the crash. Be prepared for delays as traffic increases. pic.twitter.com/zhPjehVw0w — Kera Philippi (@OHPLTKera) July 18, 2018

Troopers say eastbound drivers on the turnpike are being diverted through the toll booth lanes.