Crime

Three Adair County Carjacking Suspects Sought

WESTVILLE, Oklahoma -

Three people suspected of carjacking an SUV in Delaware County Tuesday afternoon are the run.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Adair County Sheriff's Office says one of the men is suspected of two car thefts in Arkansas. He is identified as 22-year-old Harley Tuell.  

The other two are a man and a woman.  Deputies didn't release their names.  The sheriff's office says the three stole a silver 2008 Ford Ford Explorer at gunpoint in the Baron area at about 4 p.m. Tuesday. 

Baron is located about 15 miles south of Westville. 

Deputies say Tuell has a tattoo under his right eye and along with the other suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff's office says the SUV has a Marine Corps sticker on the back window and as well as a Texas Disabled Vet license plate.

Deputies say if you see the SUV, do not approach and call 911.

