CLEET Academy Cadets To Clean Up Around Tulsa's 'Outsiders House'

TULSA, Oklahoma -

CLEET Academy cadets from across northeast Oklahoma are going to help clean up the yard of Tulsa's "Outside House."

They say it is a part of their act of community service.

The CLEET Police Academy will be at the home made famous by the movie "The Outsiders," which was first a novel, written by Tulsa native, S.E. Hinton. 

The house is located in the 700 block of North St. Louis Avenue.

Twenty-six cadets will mow and clean up the yard which is in the process of being turned into a museum.

5/30/2018 Related Story: Renovations To Turn 'The Outsiders' House Into Museum Continue

The cadets are from all over northeastern Oklahoma, including the communities of Jenks, Sapulpa, Muskogee, Tahlequah, Wagoner and Webbers Falls Police Departments.  Those cadets  along with cadets from sheriff's offices in Tulsa, Wagoner and Delaware Counties and the state Department of Corrections are going through the same police academy.  

Their instructor says she plans on sending several of the cadets to pick up trash at a Tulsa park as well.

The cadets have spent 14 weeks going through the CLEET academy and graduate Friday in Owasso.

The Outsiders House Museum is expected to open for tours sometime this fall. 

