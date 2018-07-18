Vian Man Faces Child Neglect Charge After Infant Found In Hot Ca - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Vian Man Faces Child Neglect Charge After Infant Found In Hot Car

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Prosecutors charge a Vian man with child neglect after a 3-week-old infant is found in a hot car parked at a Muskogee restaurant Wednesday, July 11th.

He is identified as Brandon Buckman.  Muskogee Police say the infant was found in 100 degree weather in a car with its windows open, at an El Chico Restaurant.  Officers were called after someone heard the baby crying.  

Inside the restaurant, officers found the infant's father, aunt, and uncle.

Police officer Lincoln Anderson say the father claims he went inside the restaurant first, trusting the baby's aunt and uncle to bring the baby with them but that the baby was "out of sight, out of mind."

7/12/2018 Related Story: 3-Week-Old Muskogee Child Left In Hot Limo

