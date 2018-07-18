Delta Crew Makes Birthday 'Cake' For Sapulpa Teen - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Delta Crew Makes Birthday 'Cake' For Sapulpa Teen

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Callie Burleigh Whetzel celebrates her birthday Delta Airlines style. Callie Burleigh Whetzel celebrates her birthday Delta Airlines style.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Sapulpa teen got a special birthday celebration thanks to a Delta Airlines flight crew. 

Callie and Shawna Whetzel were on their way home from Toronto Tuesday, July 17 - Callie's 15th birthday. It was a long travel day that started at 2:30 a.m. 

"I mentioned to the hostess it was her birthday," Shawna said, "The crew got together and made her this hilarious birthday cake."

The "cake" was made from a roll of toilet paper wrapped in cookies and decorated with Delta wings. Straws took the place of candles - complete with tiny toilet paper flames.

"They announced it over the speakers and led the entire plane in singing happy birthday."

Shawna said both she and Callie appreciated the heart-warming gesture on a stressful day.

