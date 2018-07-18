Delta Crew Makes Birthday 'Cake' For Sapulpa Teen

A Sapulpa teen got a special birthday celebration thanks to a Delta Airlines flight crew.

Callie and Shawna Whetzel were on their way home from Toronto Tuesday, July 17 - Callie's 15th birthday. It was a long travel day that started at 2:30 a.m.

"I mentioned to the hostess it was her birthday," Shawna said, "The crew got together and made her this hilarious birthday cake."

The "cake" was made from a roll of toilet paper wrapped in cookies and decorated with Delta wings. Straws took the place of candles - complete with tiny toilet paper flames.

"They announced it over the speakers and led the entire plane in singing happy birthday."

Shawna said both she and Callie appreciated the heart-warming gesture on a stressful day.