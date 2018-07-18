Black teens detained after bogus 911 call decry police

Twenty current and former tenants of a New York City building owned by the Kushner Cos. allege it harassed them with construction hazards, apartment intrusions and rent hikes while trying to force them out to make way for high-paying condo buyers.

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

Former President Barack Obama has given President Donald Trump's policies a veiled rebuke in a speech honoring the late South African leader Nelson Mandela

Trump's embrace of Putin, questioning of US intelligence agencies' findings of Russian election meddling cap a European tour marked by criticism

A new documentary on Robin Williams tells the late comedian's story using primarily his own voice

Robin Williams speaks for himself in new film on late comic

President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

Lights go out during Trump statement at the White House

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Some Alaska Democratic party leaders are questioning the authenticity of a candidate running in their primary for U.S. House.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). In a photo taken Thursday, July 12, 2018, Carol Hafner poses for The Associated Press in Lincroft, N.J. Hafner is a congressional candidate running in the August primary election in the U.S. House in Alaska.

A Texas death row inmate was set for execution Tuesday evening as lawyers argued in the courts that the state parole board improperly refused his clemency request because he's black.

(AP Photo/Mike Graczyk). This June 13, 2018, photo shows death-row inmate Christopher Young outside death row during an interview at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Polunsky Unit near Livingston, Texas. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has ...

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone.

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Keith Reynolds, who is on the Tesla waiting list for a Model 3, is photographed by his 9-year-old Audi A3 compact car Monday, July 16, 2018, in Laguna Hills, Calif. For many on the list to buy Tesla's mass-market electric car...

Immigrant children are complaining of hunger, cold and fear in a voluminous court filing about conditions in U.S. holding facilities.

(Marie D. De Jes's/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this July 13, 2018, file photo, Allison, 6, and her mother Cindy Madrid share a moment during a news conference in Houston, where the mother and daughter spoke about the month and one day th...

Some black teenagers say they feared for their lives when they were confronted by Minneapolis Park Police officers who were responding to a bogus 911 report that they were armed.

Hot and dry weather is hindering efforts to slow the growth of a wildfire near Yosemite National Park that killed a California firefighter.

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of fatally strangling and stabbing David ...

A self-described lucky beachcomber says her best find yet is a woman who survived a 250-foot car plunge off a cliff and a week stranded on a remote California beach.

(Monterey County Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Friday, July 13, 2018, photo posted on the Monterey County, Calif., Sheriff's Office Twitter feed, authorities tend to Angela Hernandez, foreground center, after she was rescued, in Morro Bay, Calif. A...

James Comey, the FBI director who was fired last year by President Donald Trump, is urging voters to support Democrats in November's midterm elections.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Some black teenagers say they feared for their lives when they were confronted by Minneapolis Park Police officers who were responding to a bogus 911 report that they were armed.

Fourteen-year-old Suhaib Ahmed said at a news conference this week that he was afraid of being shot when an officer drew his gun and pointed it at him and his three friends.

Fourteen-year-old Aden Aden said they were just trying to have fun at Minnehaha Park on July 10 when a white kid harangued them with racial slurs.

Then park police arrived and handcuffed and detained the black teens before releasing them after finding they were unarmed and hearing witness accounts that contradicted the 911 caller's story.

Park Police Chief Jason Ohotto has said his department hadn't been able to reach the female 911 caller who falsely reported that the teens were following her boyfriend and wielding knives and sticks.

