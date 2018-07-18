Black teens terrified by Minneapolis Park Police with guns

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

A new documentary on Robin Williams tells the late comedian's story using primarily his own voice

President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

Immigrant children are complaining of hunger, cold and fear in a voluminous court filing about conditions in U.S. holding facilities.

(Marie D. De Jes's/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this July 13, 2018, file photo, Allison, 6, and her mother Cindy Madrid share a moment during a news conference in Houston, where the mother and daughter spoke about the month and one day th...

Some black teenagers say they feared for their lives when they were confronted by Minneapolis Park Police officers who were responding to a bogus 911 report that they were armed.

Hot and dry weather is hindering efforts to slow the growth of a wildfire near Yosemite National Park that killed a California firefighter.

(Joe Lewnard/Daily Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018, photo, firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the Golden Pyramid House in Wadsworth, Ill. Authorities say the fire severely damaged the home that doubles as a tourist attraction in n...

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of fatally strangling and stabbing David ...

MGM Resorts International has sued hundreds of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in a bid to avoid liability for the gunfire that rained down from its Mandalay Bay casino-resort in Las Vegas.

California transportation officials say an iconic stretch of Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked last year by a massive landslide is ready to reopen to traffic.

(of San Luis Obispo) via AP, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, crews work to finish up a massive seawall at the base of the Mud Creek Slide alon Highway 1 on the coast of Big Sur, Calif. Transportation officials say the stretch of Highwa...

James Comey, the FBI director who was fired last year by President Donald Trump, is urging voters to support Democrats in November's midterm elections.

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says a new report shows the number of drownings involving toddlers in the U.S. has increased in recent years, with young boys dying at twice the rate as girls; he's calling for a special outreach program.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Three black teenagers say they feared for their lives when a Minneapolis Park Police officer pulled a gun on them while responding to a bogus 911 report that they were armed.

The July 10 incident at Minnehaha Park drew widespread attention after a bystander recorded part of it and posted a video to Facebook that's been viewed over 2.8 million times.

The officers were responding to a female 911 caller who falsely reported that four teens were following her boyfriend and wielding knives and sticks. Park police released the four after finding they were unarmed and hearing witness accounts that contradicted the caller's story. The department has since said the call was "misleading" and apologized to the boys.

At a news conference Monday called by the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, 14-year-old Aden Aden said he and his friends were just trying to have fun when a white kid confronted them. Witnesses have corroborated that account.

"When I was at the park, I was just trying to have a good day with my friends," Aden said. "And this white kid came up to us saying racial slurs towards us, and when the cops came, they just pulled guns to our faces. And I felt like I was discriminated (against) and I felt like it was not supposed to happen, and I hope it never happens to anyone again."

Fourteen-year-old Suhaib Ahmed said the officers frightened them. "I was scared he was going to shoot me."

Police said in a news release last week that one of the officers "unholstered his firearm and pointed it in the general direction of the four suspects."

Three of the boys attended the news conference. A fourth did not attend due to a family emergency.

The woman shooting the video says she saw a boy about 17 years old confront the younger boys and threaten them with a knife. She points out that one of the black teens is being bitten by mosquitoes and that the officer won't allow him to put his shirt back on. Two of the boys can be seen in the video with their hands cuffed behind their backs as they are ushered into the back of a patrol car.

The families of the boys, who are Somali-American, are considering legal action, said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota CAIR chapter, who called the 911 call a hate crime. He did not describe the nature of the proposed legal action.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, which announced it will form a civilian advisory review council amid the public outcry, said Monday that the incident remained under investigation and pointed out that making a false 911 call is a crime. A board spokeswoman did not immediately return a call Wednesday seeking an update on the investigation.

Park Police Chief Jason Ohotto said last week that his department hadn't identified the caller or her boyfriend, and no arrests have been announced.

This story has been corrected to show the confrontations took place July 10, not June 10.

