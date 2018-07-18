Scenic California highway near Big Sur reopens after slide

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Wave of condemnation hits Trump after summit with Putin

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

Former President Barack Obama has given President Donald Trump's policies a veiled rebuke in a speech honoring the late South African leader Nelson Mandela

Trump's embrace of Putin, questioning of US intelligence agencies' findings of Russian election meddling cap a European tour marked by criticism

Trump corrects his quote, says misspoke on Russian meddling

A new documentary on Robin Williams tells the late comedian's story using primarily his own voice

Robin Williams speaks for himself in new film on late comic

President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

Lights go out during Trump statement at the White House

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

Trump backs down under fire, 'clarifies' on Russia meddling

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

Scientists studying the world's first submarine to sink an enemy ship say the Confederate crew never released an emergency mechanism that could have helped the vessel surface.

(AP Photo/Bruce Smith, File). FILE - In this May 1, 2014 file photo, the Confederate submarine H.L. Hunley sits in a conservation tank at a lab in North Charleston, S.C. Scientists studying the world's first submarine to sink an enemy ship say the Co...

A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.

A police officer on Hawaii's Big Island died after a shooting during a traffic stop Tuesday night and a manhunt is underway for the suspect.

(Hawaii Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Hawaii Police Department shows Justin Waiki. A police officer on Hawaii's Big Island died after a shooting during a traffic stop Tuesday, July 17, 2018, and a manhunt is underway for...

Some black teenagers say they feared for their lives when they were confronted by Minneapolis Park Police officers who were responding to a bogus 911 report that they were armed.

Ohio is set to execute a condemned killer for a three-decades-old fatal stabbing.

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of fatally strangling and stabbing David ...

Ohio executes killer who stabbed man he met in bar in 1985

A new ordinance in Baltimore bars city restaurants from including sodas and other sugary drinks on kids' menus.

New law in Baltimore bars sodas from kids' menus

Rep. Jim Jordan, a former wrestling coach, has spoken with the law firm investigating allegations that Ohio State team doctor sexually abused male athletes.

(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop “rampant sexual misconduct” by the now-dead team doct...

California transportation officials say an iconic stretch of Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked last year by a massive landslide is ready to reopen to traffic.

(of San Luis Obispo) via AP, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, crews work to finish up a massive seawall at the base of the Mud Creek Slide alon Highway 1 on the coast of Big Sur, Calif. Transportation officials say the stretch of Highwa...

A Florida mayor has apologized to a couple fined thousands of dollars for painting the exterior of their home with murals emulating a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece.

(AP Photo/John Raoux). This Wednesday, July 18, 2018 photo shows the painted exterior of the home of Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Memhauseer in Mount Dora, Fla. The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, July ...

Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. "I thought that press conference yesterday wi...

(of San Luis Obispo) via AP). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, work continues at the Mud Creek slide along the coast of Big Sur, Calif. Transportation officials say the stretch of Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocke...

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) - A scenic stretch of Highway 1 in a popular tourist area along the California coast reopened to traffic Wednesday, more than a year after it was blocked by a massive landslide, officials said.

The newly built, two-lane stretch of road in Big Sur opened two days ahead of schedule, the California Department of Transportation said.

Big Sur, with miles of rugged coast, cliffs and wilderness about 150 miles south of San Francisco, features spectacular views of the ocean and accommodations at high-end resorts.

The slide along the highway linking Northern and Southern California has stymied visitors and hurt businesses.

Highway 1 has been dogged by slides since late 2016. But the one that hit Mud Creek near Ragged Point in Big Sur in May 2017 was monumental. Millions of tons of earth moved, displacing 75 acres (30 hectares) of land.

The slide buried the highway perched on the slope of mountains rising dramatically from the Pacific Ocean.

The debris slid well out into the ocean, creating 15 acres (6 hectares) of new coastline about 9 miles (14.5 kilometers) north of the Monterey-San Luis Obispo county line.

The transportation department posted a photogram on Twitter that shows the new road and said it's now "OPEN for business."

Construction workers made such good progress that officials decided to reopen it ahead of a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Friday.

